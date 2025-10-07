Add This Breakfast Staple To Canned Chicken Noodle Soup For A Hearty Upgrade

Few foods are as comforting or nostalgic as a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup. It's perfect for chilly days or as a soothing remedy when you're feeling under the weather. While homemade soup is always delicious, when you're short on time (or too sick to cook), canned chicken noodle soup is the perfect substitute. Just heat it gently on the stove or in the microwave, and you've got a satisfying meal in minutes. The best part? It's super easy to upgrade with one simple yet hearty addition: eggs! To unpack why they make such a great add-in, Food Republic consulted Edmund McCormick, founder and CEO of Cape Crystal Brands.

"Whisking in eggs — like for the Italian stracciatella soup or Greek avgolemono — delivers delicate ribbons of protein to the brew," McCormick told us. "It adds instant body to many soups." When the hot liquid hits the beaten eggs, the proteins quickly denature, which is responsible for these fine strands forming. A classic example of this technique in action is Chinese egg drop soup, celebrated in traditional medicine for its nourishing properties and beloved worldwide for its comforting taste. Adding eggs to canned chicken noodle soup can bring a similar effect, making it even more soothing and hearty.

Alongside eggs elevating the texture, "The flavor gets slightly deeper," McCormick added. "The egg proteins catch on to particles of broth and spread seasoning that much more evenly in your mouth." Chicken noodle soup is already full of layered flavors, from the savory richness of the chicken to the subtle sweetness of simmered vegetables, so whisking in eggs is an easy way to make each spoonful taste even more balanced and satisfying.