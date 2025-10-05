The Dunkin' Hack For A Dubai Chocolate Fix In Drink Form
Food hacks come a dime a dozen, and they spread fast on TikTok, but every so often, one stands out because it gives you that extra "wow" factor that you didn't expect. That's the case with the viral trick for recreating a Dubai chocolate-inspired drink at Dunkin'. In a video where someone gave it a shot, the customer orders a medium iced coffee and asks for two pumps of pistachio, two pumps of mocha, and one cream. Having been hesitant to try the drink in the first place, the TikToker was pleasantly surprised to receive a layered, nutty-sweet beverage that captures the spirit of the chocolate-pistachio combo that has become so closely tied to Dubai's confectionery scene. Fans who have tried it say the hack doesn't just taste delicious, it feels like a little luxury tucked into your everyday coffee run.
@joanna_kellogg
YUM! You must try this out 🍫 @Dunkin' #dubaichocolate #dubaicoffee #dunkininspo #coffeeinspo #dunkinorder
The appeal comes down to how the flavors interact so that the drink isn't too sweet and isn't overly nutty at the same time. Mocha gives the chocolate base its richness, while pistachio syrup is sweet yet nutty, rounding it out by being less sugary than typical add-ins, while being subtle enough that it doesn't overwhelm the other flavors in the drink. Lastly, the cream adds a lovely texture that ties everything together. Even without fancy packaging or imported sweets, the drink channels the sense of indulgence people crave when they hear about Dubai chocolate bars.
Customizing your Dubai chocolate drink for your personal preferences
What's kept this hack alive is that people aren't ordering it just one way. On Reddit, one poster locked in a small iced latte with "one pump mocha [and] one pump pistachio ... with cold foam," calling it "absolutely delicious ... been my go-to for about a week straight." Another user preferred a stronger pistachio presence, reporting a medium latte with "3 pumps Pistachio, 2 pumps Mocha, Oatmilk," and rating it "10/10 ... my fave flavor combo yet." Others dial it down for balance, noting "only 1 pump mocha because I don't like mine too sweet" and still calling it "perfect every time." Not everyone is sold on the flavor, though: one commenter found the pistachio "too sweet and chemically," while another said adding mocha "helped it balance ... perhaps 2:1 ratio would be better."
Those reactions map neatly to how the syrups behave. Mocha supplies the chocolate base people associate with Dubai-style bars; pistachio brings the buttery, nutty lift; and milk choice nudges the profile. Oat milk gets frequent shout-outs for a rounder, "nutty" finish, while latte vs. iced coffee shifts texture and intensity. Several users moved to lattes to avoid the "watery or harsh" swings they sometimes get in brewed coffee, saying the espresso base keeps the flavors cohesive. For sweetness control, commenters suggest smaller sizes with 1:1 pumps, or 2:1 pistachio-to-mocha if mocha dominates.
Being so customizable explains why the combo keeps circulating; the core idea is simple, but you can steer it toward chocolate-heavy, pistachio-heavy, or balanced. When a TikTok user recreates those flavors in a Dunkin' cup, it offers a shortcut to the glitz associated with Dubai's chocolate treats (which you should never buy online), making them accessible and blending everyday coffee culture with flavors usually reserved for boutique shops.