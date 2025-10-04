This Chicago Fast Casual Restaurant Is The Reason We Have Cake Shakes

If you've ever been to Portillo's, the popular fast casual food chain based in Chicago, then you're probably familiar with the infamous chocolate cake shake. If you never had the luxury of stopping by, you might not know this diner-style chain serves delicious hot dogs, Italian beef, fries, and cake shakes. If this is the case, it's time to visit and order this gloriously sweet and decadent item that Portillo's seems to be known for.

Surprisingly, this shake dates back to a clever sales strategy that utilized leftover chocolate cake. To use up any lingering slices that may not remain super fresh, manager Dale Phillips had the brilliant idea to blend an entire slice of cake (frosting and all) with vanilla ice cream to create a luscious shake. (A round of applause for Dale Phillips, please.) The result is a thick, rich, chocolatey swirled shake with bits of moist cake crumbs and creamy, fudgy frosting layers. Assembly is simple: it starts with shake mix (similar to vanilla ice cream), an entire slice of cake, and then more shake mix before blending to make a sippable masterpiece.