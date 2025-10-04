This Chicago Fast Casual Restaurant Is The Reason We Have Cake Shakes
If you've ever been to Portillo's, the popular fast casual food chain based in Chicago, then you're probably familiar with the infamous chocolate cake shake. If you never had the luxury of stopping by, you might not know this diner-style chain serves delicious hot dogs, Italian beef, fries, and cake shakes. If this is the case, it's time to visit and order this gloriously sweet and decadent item that Portillo's seems to be known for.
Surprisingly, this shake dates back to a clever sales strategy that utilized leftover chocolate cake. To use up any lingering slices that may not remain super fresh, manager Dale Phillips had the brilliant idea to blend an entire slice of cake (frosting and all) with vanilla ice cream to create a luscious shake. (A round of applause for Dale Phillips, please.) The result is a thick, rich, chocolatey swirled shake with bits of moist cake crumbs and creamy, fudgy frosting layers. Assembly is simple: it starts with shake mix (similar to vanilla ice cream), an entire slice of cake, and then more shake mix before blending to make a sippable masterpiece.
Other variations of the cake shake at Portillo's
While the chocolate cake shake is the OG, these delicacies were so popular that the Illinois-based restaurant that puts Arby's beef to shame started making seasonal cake flavors that could be incorporated into a milkshake. For example, during summertime, Portillo's offered a lemon cake, which led to the creation of the strawberry lemon cake shake. Imagine citrusy cake, sweet lemon frosting, fresh strawberries, and vanilla shake mix. For an autumnal limited-time twist, Portillo's is introducing a Salted Caramel Spice Cake. This particular dessert's yummy spices and buttery, rich caramel flavor pair perfectly with vanilla ice cream to curate a shake that transcends the need for warm weather and instead keeps you cozy all Fall long.
If a cake shake sounds too rich for you, you could always try each item separately. Or, consider purchasing an entire 2-layer round cake from the restaurant, giving yourself a few slices to have on their own, as well as a few to be blended into a shake. If you've never heard of or tried a cake shake, it's time to expand those horizons by looking for a Portillo's near you, or try making one from home with your favorite slice of ultimate chocolate cake and ice cream. Just make sure to choose a store-bought vanilla ice cream with the highest quality ingredients for a luxuriously decadent dupe.