The Hilarious Warning On Subway's Sandwich Wrappers You Probably Missed

Subway sandwiches seem to be everywhere these days. And what's not to like? The fast food chain has replicated the experience of an East Coast submarine sandwich shop, one where you can customize a sandwich with different cold cuts, dressings, and vegetables, and spread that experience across the world. Subway's experimentation with different products, like its protein-forward menu items or its spicy ghost pepper bread, gets fans excited. But people's excitement might go too far, as there is a funny warning if you look closely at the paper that the Sandwich artist uses to wrap your meal in. Amongst the maximalist design, you'll see a message that says "Do Not Eat This Wrapper."

Some on the internet joked that this practice could just be Subway protecting itself from litigation by an overzealous customer who accidentally ate the wrapper, but the real reason is much more serious. Lots of food packaging is covered with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (aka PFAs) like perfluorinated chemicals, or PFCs, a non-stick coating that makes it water, oil, and grease resistant. Exposure to PFCs can lead to dangerous health effects like kidney cancer, pre-eclampsia, and even developmental issues.

Even though Subway announced in 2020 that it would phase out PFAs from its sandwich and cookie bags and instead use recycled materials, there is still a chance that the packaging has residual traces of the chemical. One Redditor joked, "With enough sauce it's indistinguishable from lettuce." Which might be exactly why Anthony Bourdain never put lettuce on his burgers either.