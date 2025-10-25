The Popular Seasoning Brand That Commercialized Pumpkin Pie Spice

Pumpkin pie spice dominates kitchens in the fall (although apple pie spice is another beloved blend). And while you've probably used it countless times, making a simple pumpkin spice syrup or incorporating it into a moist pumpkin loaf, have you ever wondered about when it first entered the baking scene? Pumpkin pie spice, which typically combines various spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, delivers all the warm and cozy vibes to baked goods, evoking feelings of a freshly baked pumpkin pie. While you can easily make your own pumpkin pie spice by combining the individual spices according to your preference, it's been conveniently available to pick up pre-mixed in the store since the 1930s.

In fact, it was in 1934 that popular spice brand McCormick began offering the blend in stores "[...as] a more convenient way for consumers to make a perfectly seasoned pie that was also more economically friendly than buying individual jars of each spice needed for that perfect seasonal flavor," a rep from McCormick told Food Republic. There have been some updates to the recipe over the years, but its current formula has been the same since June of 2002, and is said to be pretty similar to the original one. While ground cloves are commonly seen in some blends, they're not in McCormick's, which uses a simple combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice in its recipe, along with some preservatives.