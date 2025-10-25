The Popular Seasoning Brand That Commercialized Pumpkin Pie Spice
Pumpkin pie spice dominates kitchens in the fall (although apple pie spice is another beloved blend). And while you've probably used it countless times, making a simple pumpkin spice syrup or incorporating it into a moist pumpkin loaf, have you ever wondered about when it first entered the baking scene? Pumpkin pie spice, which typically combines various spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, delivers all the warm and cozy vibes to baked goods, evoking feelings of a freshly baked pumpkin pie. While you can easily make your own pumpkin pie spice by combining the individual spices according to your preference, it's been conveniently available to pick up pre-mixed in the store since the 1930s.
In fact, it was in 1934 that popular spice brand McCormick began offering the blend in stores "[...as] a more convenient way for consumers to make a perfectly seasoned pie that was also more economically friendly than buying individual jars of each spice needed for that perfect seasonal flavor," a rep from McCormick told Food Republic. There have been some updates to the recipe over the years, but its current formula has been the same since June of 2002, and is said to be pretty similar to the original one. While ground cloves are commonly seen in some blends, they're not in McCormick's, which uses a simple combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice in its recipe, along with some preservatives.
Pumpkin pie spice dates all the way back to the 1600s
While not commercialized until the 1930s, the use of a pumpkin spice blend can be traced all the way back to the 1600s. It was originally just a combination of spices that were used to flavor a classic pumpkin pie. Fast forward to the 18th century, and an American writer by the name of Amelia Simmons wrote a cookbook entitled "American Cookery." In the book, she had two separate recipes for pumpkin pie. One used mace, nutmeg and ginger, while the other combined allspice and ginger.
As the years went on, people began craving more convenience in the kitchen and were getting tired of having to purchase and grind so many spices for their pies. By the turn of the 20th century, spice companies started to look for ways to deliver. In 1933, Thomson & Taylor began advertising a ready-mixed "Pumpkin Pie Spice" that combined nine spices — yes, nine. About a year later, McCormick hit the market with its own beloved blend which, at the time, included cloves and was marketed as "Pumpkin Pie & Gingerbread Spice." Today, you can find many brands of pumpkin pie spice on the shelves. And with good reason — it's a classic.
Unique ways to use pumpkin pie spice
While you may already use pumpkin spice in baked goods, like for gooey pumpkin cinnamon rolls or to add some fall flair to a batch of cookies, there are other ways you can incorporate this spice in the kitchen. McCormick told us that a recent customer survey showed them that "the most unusual dishes that respondents use Pumpkin Pie Spice with include pizza, pasta, salads, meatloaf and more." For example, you can use it in a spicy pumpkin pasta alla vodka, or to make McCormick's fettuccine pumpkin alfredo. If you're looking for brunch options, classic pumpkin pancakes are always a winner, although using it to season some chicken pieces for a hearty fall chicken and waffles sounds both unique and incredible.
If you're building a charcuterie board, you could use it to make some pumpkin spice hummus. You could also whip up a cozy bowl of pumpkin stew with it, or sprinkle it in some creamy pumpkin mac & cheese. You could also go down the cocktail route by making McCormick's seasonal pumpkin martini. Similarly, it can be used for a buzz-worthy pumpkin spice espresso martini (especially one that's topped with an exciting garnish, like s'mores).