Here's The Perfect Garnish For A Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini
While we've been known to be a little obsessed with espresso martinis, there's nothing we love more than a seasonal cocktail. So when you combine the fall flavor powerhouse that is pumpkin with our favorite alcoholic-and-caffeinated bevvy, we're seated and ready. Enter: the pumpkin spice espresso martini. It's creamy, it's cozy, and it's ready to make its debut this season.
The thing is, we wanted to look beyond the classic espresso bean garnish to find something even more fun. And while a brown sugar and cinnamon rim is always a stunner (and we highly recommend it), we wanted to push it further this year. That's when cozy images of campfires started to flood our brains. Could we somehow combine the nostalgia of s'mores with this autumn cocktail? Well ... why not? We already know that pumpkin s'mores are a thing, so this combination is not only delicious but also delightfully unexpected.
Picture this: you crush up some graham crackers and place them in a dish. In another, you add some chocolate syrup — bonus points if it's dark chocolate (one of our favorite secret ingredients for elevating s'mores). Dip the rim of your glass into the chocolate, then follow it up with those crushed crackers. Okay, now we're on to something. Next, pull out that bag of marshmallows and toast them — ever so gently — until they have that gorgeous char. Skewer one and set it atop your pumpkin spice espresso martini. The crowd goes wild.
Fun ways to make this garnish your own
While this s'mores garnish is amazing as is, feel free to customize it even more. For example, you can use different flavored graham crackers that complement the drink, like chocolate or cinnamon. If you only have classic graham crackers at home, you can add some spices to them once they're crushed up, like pumpkin pie or apple pie spice. Another option is to swap out the graham crackers altogether. You can use Biscoff cookies for some gingery flair, but we think it'd be even more delicious to crush up pumpkin chocolate chip cookies for the rim.
While classic chocolate syrup works beautifully, you can switch this up as well depending on what you have on hand. For instance, try Nutella to bring a hint of hazelnut to the party (two flavors that are known to complement each other in plenty of recipes). You can also use caramel in place of chocolate — it's another flavor that works perfectly with both s'mores and pumpkin. Or consider marshmallow fluff on the rim if you don't have the real thing at home. Just rim your glass with half graham crackers and half fluff so you can capture all the flavors in one sip.