Here's The Perfect Garnish For A Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

While we've been known to be a little obsessed with espresso martinis, there's nothing we love more than a seasonal cocktail. So when you combine the fall flavor powerhouse that is pumpkin with our favorite alcoholic-and-caffeinated bevvy, we're seated and ready. Enter: the pumpkin spice espresso martini. It's creamy, it's cozy, and it's ready to make its debut this season.

The thing is, we wanted to look beyond the classic espresso bean garnish to find something even more fun. And while a brown sugar and cinnamon rim is always a stunner (and we highly recommend it), we wanted to push it further this year. That's when cozy images of campfires started to flood our brains. Could we somehow combine the nostalgia of s'mores with this autumn cocktail? Well ... why not? We already know that pumpkin s'mores are a thing, so this combination is not only delicious but also delightfully unexpected.

Picture this: you crush up some graham crackers and place them in a dish. In another, you add some chocolate syrup — bonus points if it's dark chocolate (one of our favorite secret ingredients for elevating s'mores). Dip the rim of your glass into the chocolate, then follow it up with those crushed crackers. Okay, now we're on to something. Next, pull out that bag of marshmallows and toast them — ever so gently — until they have that gorgeous char. Skewer one and set it atop your pumpkin spice espresso martini. The crowd goes wild.