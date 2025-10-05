Turn Canned Corn Up A Notch With This Simmering Tip

Whether you're grilling it, boiling it, or cooking it the Southern way, everybody loves fresh corn. But sometimes it's just more convenient to pop open the canned stuff and have a delicious side dish ready in no time. And while you can totally just microwave it with some butter and call it a day, you may be looking for an easy way to give it a little flavor boost. One of our favorite tricks is to swap out the liquid from the can for some flavorful stock.

Similar to how upgrading your cooking liquid infuses more flavor and richness into foods like rice, simmering canned corn in your choice of stock is an easy way to elevate it. And you can choose whichever stock you like for this, whether you want to use vegetable, chicken, beef, or another flavor. You could even match it up with whatever protein you're serving alongside your corn to give a little more cohesiveness to your plate. To use this method, simply drain the canned corn and then add it to a saucepan with a bit of stock (about ¼ cup per 15-ounce can of corn). Then you just need to bring it to a boil, and then let it simmer for a few minutes. You can feel free to add a tablespoon of butter at the end for a velvety finish.