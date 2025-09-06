How To Upgrade Canned Corn With A Common Fridge Staple

Canned corn is that faithful, often overlooked pantry item that suffers from its own success; it's dependable, inexpensive, and always there — all qualities that cause us to take it for granted. And don't you dare throw its more attractive cousin into the mix (the beloved fresh corn on the cob), or all of a sudden, canned corn really becomes the bald-headed throwaway.

That doesn't mean it has to stay boring, though. If you set out to cook the canned vegetable properly, all you need is a bit of creativity to turn that ordinary canned corn into something that tastes far more exciting than what came out of the tin initially. Don't get us wrong, it might sound unconventional, but don't knock it until you try it. The way to liven it up is to put some salad dressing in it ... Yes, salad dressing.

It may sound horrific at worst or like a crude joke at best, but a splash of this ingredient can take canned corn to the next level almost instantly. The tangy, seasoned flavors do the heavy lifting, infusing the corn with zing and complexity. Italian dressing, for example, adds zest and herbs that bring out the natural sweetness of the kernels, while creamy dressings like ranch or caesar create a richer side dish, making the corn itself creamy (depending on how heavy your hand is). Best of all, it takes no time at all to open the can, drain it, and mix in the dressing. Once you get over the shock factor of it all, you're well on your way to an unsuspectingly tasty bite. Canned corn salad is a thing, and we're here for it.