How Restaurants Can Adapt To Daylight Saving Time With A Simple Tip

Those semiannual transitions between daylight saving time and standard time can be disorienting, leaving us an hour more tired in one direction or the other. In addition to making us bleary-eyed sooner — or later — in the day than our bodies are used to, these time changes have an impact on the restaurant industry, as customers' body clocks adjust in terms of eating times as well as when they sleep. Whether you operate a standalone restaurant or are at the helm of a chain or franchise — which aren't the same thing — daylight saving time can definitely shake up your business.

For insight on how restaurants can successfully adapt to these time change disruptions, Food Republic spoke with Amanda Belarmino, associate professor of hospitality management at UNLV's William F. Harrah College of Hospitality. She shared that restaurant owners should let the movement of the sun guide them as they create employee schedules and determine seasonal hours in the face of daylight saving.

"Restaurants find that dining patterns typically change during the transition to daylight saving time," Belarmino explained. "But that's not all. Consumers naturally prefer to eat when it is dark outside, and restaurants often find that their guests are eating earlier in the winter and later in the summer." This can wreak havoc in terms of scheduling. But there's an easy way to stay in stride. "One simple adjustment that can be made is to change your staffing levels to adjust to the time of the sunset," she recommended. "Consider having your staff start earlier in the winter and later in the summer."