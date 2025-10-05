This Dollar Tree Find Will Instantly Add Wholesomeness To Your Kitchen
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and sometimes it's good to have tangible reminders of that. This Dollar Tree letter board is a wholesome addition, allowing you to pin inspiration, love, and personal messages to your family and guests. Is this a lateral move from a sparkly "Live, laugh, love" poster board on your wall? Yes, but who said that's a bad thing?
The board itself can be a simple square, which comes in a few color options, but there are also cute shapes like a star or heart. The square offers a little more space, but chances are you're not writing an essay anyhow. To make things fun, get your whole family involved and have them write their own funny messages. One underrated use for these items is a makeshift calendar or reminder board. Important appointments, big sports events, or even birthday countdowns can be proudly displayed for everyone to see. The kitchen can be a source of stress for some, so having some lighthearted decor could provide a small break of entertainment or encouragement, making the whole space more inviting and enjoyable.
More tips for a wholesome kitchen
To create a wholesome kitchen altogether, there are some dos and don'ts. Firstly, you want the space to feel welcoming and large. Dark hues are some of the worst colors to paint your kitchen, because they make the room feel much smaller than it is and skew visibility. Instead, opt for a bright, sunny color palette, be it patterned wallpaper or simple colors. In the latter case, decor pieces like the letter board really stand out, and Dollar Tree has more where those came from if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen on a budget.
Where possible, reduce clutter. There are plenty of small products that can make a big difference, but it's also about consistency and dedication. A warm, wholesome kitchen can definitely show signs of use, but clutter tends to be a source of stress for many people, so while we may proudly display a "bless this mess" sign on the wall (and mean it!), we still want to keep things civil. Ultimately, products and gadgets will help with the surface level work, but the real wholesomeness of a kitchen comes from the warmth of the people in it.