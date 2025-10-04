Libby's Pumpkin Pie Recipe Has A Secret Canned Ingredient (That Makes It So Creamy And Rich)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to food packaging recipes, there are few more revered, more widely loved, than the pumpkin pie recipe on the can of Libby's Pure Pumpkin. However, while this dish may already be unbelievably creamy and decadently rich, its "new-fashioned" version contains a secret ingredient that may just elevate it to the next level.

Of all the ways to use sweetened condensed milk, this one may just top the list. The original recipe called for ¾ cup of granulated sugar as a sweetener coupled with a can of evaporated milk; however, the new recipe calls for 1¾ cups of sweetened condensed milk, which not only adds sweetness but also richness. Made by removing water and adding sugar to lengthen its shelf life, this can of goodness gives Libby's classic recipe some serious creaminess, making it almost like a cheesecake. While pumpkin puree already has plenty of moisture for a pie, this little bit extra makes the batter thinner, resulting in a decadently rich pudding that somehow keeps its shape despite its incredibly silky texture once set.

If you're out of season for Costco's pumpkin pie, this may be as close as you can get to your fall-coded treat. Paired with a flavorful pie crust made from boxed cake mix, you might end up with something better that doesn't even require an annual membership fee! With such an unbelievably delicious base, you don't necessarily need to add anything else — but it's also perfect for any customization you might like.