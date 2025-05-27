The Ideal Type Of Knife For Effortless Bagel Cutting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bagels are as filling as they are exciting to personalize. Whether you're into mega-breakfast egg and bagel plates or monstrous beefburger bagels complete with crispy onions and avocado, there's a bagel recipe out there for everyone. To truly enjoy your bagel creation at home though, it's important to reach for a knife that will slice through your bagel with precision each time. Enter: The serrated knife, a kitchen staple that (even if a little intimidating) knows how to get your bagel creations done right.

Serrated knives are versatile. They're great for cutting perfectly shaped fries and dicing up thick-skinned fruits and veggies. They're also a go-to for bread makers because they seamlessly slice through thick crusts. In the case of bagels, a serrated knife's jagged teeth will grip and slice through the toughest bread with ease.

Frozen or slightly stale bagels are no match for a serrated knife, you just need to make sure you have a safe grip and good technique to keep nasty accidents out of the equation. In case you need to hear it, haphazard bagel cutting can be risky, but bagel slicing injuries often simply come down to poor grip. Apart from bagel slicers (if you're a fancy bagel-lover), serrated knives get the job done safely because they have a saw-like blade, making the feat less troublesome.