Here's Why You Don't See A Lot Of The Blimpie Sandwich Chain Anymore

Blimpie used to be one of the major players in the sub sandwich chain wars, but today it has largely fallen from the competitive landscape. At its height, Blimpie had around 2,000 locations, but as of June 2025, there were only 95 left, 20 of them in New Jersey, its founding state (per ScrapeHero). Several factors contributed to the decline of the sub sandwich chain, among them questionable business decisions, poor management, and rising competition.

Three 24-year-old high school friends opened the first Blimpie in 1964 in their Hoboken, New Jersey, hometown. Tony Conza, Peter DeCarlo, and Angelo Baldassare were inspired after traveling to Point Pleasant to try the sandwiches at a buzzy spot called Mike's Subs (which eventually grew to become Jersey Mike's). They named their fresh-sliced sandwich place Blimpie Base after the idea that the subs looked like blimps, shortening it to Blimpie soon after.

The shop was successful from the start, and they quickly began opening more stores. Although the Blimpies were doing well, the friends were spending more than they were bringing in and falling deeper into debt. To raise money, they began selling the stores as franchises. Baldassare left in 1965, and the other two split in 1976 when Conza wanted to expand into the South and DeCarlo preferred to stay in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Conza retained the original company, and DeCarlo went forward with what was called Metropolitan Blimpie.