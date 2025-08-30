Why Isn't Ronald McDonald Around Anymore?

Ronald McDonald entered the scene in 1963 and became one of the most recognizable mascots, perhaps ever. In his 60+ years, Ronald has featured in countless charity events, parades, commercials, and even hosted a TV Christmas special in the early '90s. However, at some point in the mid-2010s, he began to fade from the public eye, and there appear to be several reasons for this.

Ronald was not without his enemies. Corporate Accountability International, a Boston-based non-profit that aims to protect, among other things, public health, launched its "Retire Ronald" campaign in 2010, claiming that he was a bad influence on children's health. Soon after, the fast food giant retaliated that they have no plans on shelving their beloved mascot, and that he is a force for good. In 2014, Ronald actually got a makeover by an esteemed Broadway costume designer, where his signature jumpsuit was replaced with cargo pants, a rugby shirt, and a blazer for special occasions. It appeared to be in the hopes of reinvigorating his social media presence, though there has undoubtedly been a consistent lull over the last decade.

And then there was the clown scare of 2016. For some reason, many individuals across the country dressed up as creepy clowns and scared the heebie jeebies out of people. After much speculation, McDonald's HQ verified in a letter to NBC that they were keeping Ronald out of the limelight for a little while, stating that they were going to be "thoughtful in respect to Ronald McDonald's participation in community events for the time being."