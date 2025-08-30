Why Isn't Ronald McDonald Around Anymore?
Ronald McDonald entered the scene in 1963 and became one of the most recognizable mascots, perhaps ever. In his 60+ years, Ronald has featured in countless charity events, parades, commercials, and even hosted a TV Christmas special in the early '90s. However, at some point in the mid-2010s, he began to fade from the public eye, and there appear to be several reasons for this.
Ronald was not without his enemies. Corporate Accountability International, a Boston-based non-profit that aims to protect, among other things, public health, launched its "Retire Ronald" campaign in 2010, claiming that he was a bad influence on children's health. Soon after, the fast food giant retaliated that they have no plans on shelving their beloved mascot, and that he is a force for good. In 2014, Ronald actually got a makeover by an esteemed Broadway costume designer, where his signature jumpsuit was replaced with cargo pants, a rugby shirt, and a blazer for special occasions. It appeared to be in the hopes of reinvigorating his social media presence, though there has undoubtedly been a consistent lull over the last decade.
And then there was the clown scare of 2016. For some reason, many individuals across the country dressed up as creepy clowns and scared the heebie jeebies out of people. After much speculation, McDonald's HQ verified in a letter to NBC that they were keeping Ronald out of the limelight for a little while, stating that they were going to be "thoughtful in respect to Ronald McDonald's participation in community events for the time being."
The return of Ronald
Over the past few years, McDonald's has leaned into other mascots, such as Grimace, who initially started as a villain but was later rebranded. They even opened a new restaurant called CosMc's, based on an old alien mascot who occasionally joined the McDonaldland crew.
Still, no one holds a candle to the OG. In 2025, McDonald's posted a reel teasing Ronald's return. Later that year, the company released a nostalgic commercial debuting a new milkshake. The ad featured all of the mascots in McDonaldland, including Ronald in his first television appearance in 11 years.
For many fans, this marks a return to their childhoods. Viewers have called for Ronald's return across social media, emphasizing that they don't want a new version. People appreciate what Ronald gave them, and they want to allow new generations to share in the joy. McDonald's 2025 commercial notably crosses age barriers with the 1970s setting and modern features, like Snapchat and Minecraft. We may be seeing the start of a new era for Ronald McDonald after a long hiatus.