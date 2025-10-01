The First Pizza Chain In America Wasn't Pizza Hut Or Domino's

It's no secret: Americans love dining at chains. And whenever hunger strikes, few food categories can compete with the dependable comfort of pizza. Whether it's slices at the nostalgic buffet Cici's or a box delivered home, this food fits a range of casual contexts. For many, the style of dining is such a go-to, it's hard to imagine a time before chain pizzerias.

Well it wasn't famed Pizza Hut or Domino's that first pioneered the pizza chain, but rather Shakey's that first franchised. The restaurant started in Sacramento, California in 1954, operating as an energetic hub for drinking, live jazz, and pies. Only two years later, another outlet opened in Portland, Oregon, then across the country in Albany, New York. Into the next decade, the chain grew to some 300 locations. Expansion even went to neighboring Canada, and later into Asia.

Unfortunately, not all the outlets of the once-buzzing eatery endured into the 21st century. Several Shakey's still operate in California, and many continue to work in the Philippines, but most turned into a nearly vanished old-school pizza chain nationwide. Nevertheless, the chain remains a foundational part of pizza chain history.