The Discontinued Starbucks Drink Size That Deserves A Comeback
Starbucks has no shortage of drink sizes — Short, Tall, Grande, Venti, Trenta — the names are iconic and have become part of coffee culture. But longtime fans might remember a size that quietly slipped away, and that was the Mini, introduced nationally in 2015. At 10 ounces, it was smaller than a Tall and gave you a little flexibility with your drink order. This one was for the Frapp lovers in particular. Sometimes you don't want 12 or 16 ounces; you want just enough for the taste without the caffeine overload or the sugar rush.
It was lovely to grab a delicious summer Frappuccino (or any of the other flavors the franchise offers for this beverage) in what some diehard Starbucks fans considered a sample size. But then, just as quickly as it appeared, it was gone. Starbucks has shown flashes of doing right by us and giving the people what they want, like when they brought back cafe freebies that fans had been begging for, so it seems like the perfect place to revive a "just right" sizing option that bridges the gap between a trial and a full commitment.
Fans still mourn other discontinued Starbucks favorites
The disappearance of the Mini size wasn't the only time Starbucks fans felt a pang of loss. Over the years, the chain has quietly retired a number of drinks and food items that still get talked about online, proving how deeply these limited runs resonate with consumers. Among the most missed is the S'mores Frappuccino from 2015; it quickly became a summer staple with its marshmallow-infused whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles, but it hasn't been seen on menus for several years despite repeated requests. The Cool Lime Refresher, another cult favorite, also left a void after it was discontinued, with many fans saying no other drink has matched its crisp, citrusy kick.
It isn't just drinks either, as Teavana once offered a wide range of blends through Starbucks, but after its standalone stores closed in 2018, only a few teas remained on the menu. Fans especially miss flavors like Youthberry, often turning to forums to share substitutions or lament the loss. Even bakery items like the birthday cake pop or seasonal treats like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin have sparked nostalgia when they rotate out.
Looking at all of these examples, the Mini size fits neatly into a long line of Starbucks menu choices that seemed tailor-made for fans before vanishing. It might not be on the same level as some discontinued Starbucks drinks that Reddit misses dearly, like the Java Chip or the Valencia Orange, but it definitely deserves a comeback.