The Discontinued Starbucks Drink Size That Deserves A Comeback

The disappearance of the Mini size wasn't the only time Starbucks fans felt a pang of loss. Over the years, the chain has quietly retired a number of drinks and food items that still get talked about online, proving how deeply these limited runs resonate with consumers. Among the most missed is the S'mores Frappuccino from 2015; it quickly became a summer staple with its marshmallow-infused whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles, but it hasn't been seen on menus for several years despite repeated requests. The Cool Lime Refresher, another cult favorite, also left a void after it was discontinued, with many fans saying no other drink has matched its crisp, citrusy kick.

It isn't just drinks either, as Teavana once offered a wide range of blends through Starbucks, but after its standalone stores closed in 2018, only a few teas remained on the menu. Fans especially miss flavors like Youthberry, often turning to forums to share substitutions or lament the loss. Even bakery items like the birthday cake pop or seasonal treats like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin have sparked nostalgia when they rotate out.

Looking at all of these examples, the Mini size fits neatly into a long line of Starbucks menu choices that seemed tailor-made for fans before vanishing. It might not be on the same level as some discontinued Starbucks drinks that Reddit misses dearly, like the Java Chip or the Valencia Orange, but it definitely deserves a comeback.