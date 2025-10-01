Cluttered Spice Cabinet? This Dollar Tree Find Will Tidy Things Up

If there's one part of the kitchen worth overstocking, make it the spice drawer. Access to copious aromatics — especially from small batches – enhances culinary versatility, all without worry of expiration. Yet start to accumulate seasonings, and it's too easy for this area of kitchen storage to get out of hand.

So, to streamline organization, swing by Dollar Tree and buy 6-by-4-inch acrylic picture frames. How do these belong in the kitchen? Well, these frames won't only preserve precious moments, but spices, too. Simply lay them down in your drawer, with the wide slanted area facing up. Then, you place your spice bottles atop, angled up, with the label easily visible. That way, there's no need to grab containers at random, looking for the seasonings amidst cooking chaos.

Priced at $1.25, these frames don't break the bank, and they're easy to overlay one over another, thereby working for all shelf dimensions. So whether your wide shelves or narrow pull-out cabinets are overflowing, you can display all the potential aromatics.