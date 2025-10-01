Cluttered Spice Cabinet? This Dollar Tree Find Will Tidy Things Up
If there's one part of the kitchen worth overstocking, make it the spice drawer. Access to copious aromatics — especially from small batches – enhances culinary versatility, all without worry of expiration. Yet start to accumulate seasonings, and it's too easy for this area of kitchen storage to get out of hand.
So, to streamline organization, swing by Dollar Tree and buy 6-by-4-inch acrylic picture frames. How do these belong in the kitchen? Well, these frames won't only preserve precious moments, but spices, too. Simply lay them down in your drawer, with the wide slanted area facing up. Then, you place your spice bottles atop, angled up, with the label easily visible. That way, there's no need to grab containers at random, looking for the seasonings amidst cooking chaos.
Priced at $1.25, these frames don't break the bank, and they're easy to overlay one over another, thereby working for all shelf dimensions. So whether your wide shelves or narrow pull-out cabinets are overflowing, you can display all the potential aromatics.
Shop at Dollar Tree to streamline spice organization
Dollar Tree's a dependable source for an affordable glow-up. Subsequently, the store lets you tackle spice clutter even if you have different requirements. Maybe you've purchased lots of uncommon cooking spices, but don't have a storage vessel in mind. So to remedy, the retailer is the ideal place to buy models like some conveniently sized Square Glass Jars. Opposed to the typical rounded edges of other containers, you can sticker these, and then store them on their side — once again easing the search.
Alternatively, maybe you season only in small quantities, and need a way to cut down the bulk. Well, look for a Dollar Tree Pill Organizer, divvying up aromatics like daily seasonings. Also easily marked with a sticker, they'll make noting a special spice a breeze.
Finally, you could turn to a DIY functional Dollar Store decor hack and construct a storage area yourself. Using a paper towel holder, plastic baskets, and some zip ties, prop up your seasonings into several tiers, thereby decluttering the space with ease.