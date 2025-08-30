Crowded Kitchen Counters? This Dollar Store Hack Is Peak Functional Decor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While many design factors can impede cooking, few frustrate more than counter space. Crammed into a small kitchen, simple maneuvers require taxing brain power. And whenever there's also limited shelf storage, the issue turns even trickier to tackle. However, don't underestimate savvy DIY organization strategies; simple constructions can make a big difference. For example, consider a functional decor construction, completely made of dollar store materials.
Essentially, this nifty assembly comprises two baskets vertically secured to a paper towel stand. What you'll need is a few small circular mesh baskets; a set of these 8-inch round wire baskets from Amazon Essentials works well — although feel free to adjust to a smaller size if needed. Next, grab a cheap paper towel holder stand, ideally of a looped metal wire design, in order to secure the baskets. Feel free to order this Oboding brand stand for convenience, but take note that similar models are available for less at the Dollar store itself.
Next comes putting the model together: You'll need wirecutters, zip ties, and glue for the construction. Start by snipping a section of mesh right in the center of each basket — where you'll secure them to the stand. The bottom one, you can just go ahead and zip tie on, while the top basket gets propped up with zip tie loops. Then slide on the top basket, applying some glue for extra assurance, and voila — an eye-catching organization vessel emerges.
Pair the DIY basket stand with other countertop organization strategies
The two baskets look minimalist but not ugly, and will suspend a surprising quantity of materials. Plus, you can customize them further with a coating of spray paint, perhaps making your kitchen space pop with vintage-inspired colors for some retro charm. However, if this is too much DIY, you can turn to other organization tips, too.
For one, don't forget an overlooked favorite: a good ole lazy Susan. It's one of Giada De Laurentiis' counter space tips for good reason — the holder is perfect for bottles and spices that won't fit inside the baskets. Plus, it's a great option for frequently used items. You'll simply need to swivel around to find the cooking oil or the salt.
Now, if you're dealing with a compact counterspace, then these two constructions may be all your countertop can hold. So consider further clearing the clutter by placing lesser-used items and appliances into storage. Use an easy parchment paper trick to organize kitchen drawers and throw larger items into clear boxes, and label accordingly; that way, unnecessary items won't compete for space.