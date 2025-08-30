Crowded Kitchen Counters? This Dollar Store Hack Is Peak Functional Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While many design factors can impede cooking, few frustrate more than counter space. Crammed into a small kitchen, simple maneuvers require taxing brain power. And whenever there's also limited shelf storage, the issue turns even trickier to tackle. However, don't underestimate savvy DIY organization strategies; simple constructions can make a big difference. For example, consider a functional decor construction, completely made of dollar store materials.

Essentially, this nifty assembly comprises two baskets vertically secured to a paper towel stand. What you'll need is a few small circular mesh baskets; a set of these 8-inch round wire baskets from Amazon Essentials works well — although feel free to adjust to a smaller size if needed. Next, grab a cheap paper towel holder stand, ideally of a looped metal wire design, in order to secure the baskets. Feel free to order this Oboding brand stand for convenience, but take note that similar models are available for less at the Dollar store itself.

Next comes putting the model together: You'll need wirecutters, zip ties, and glue for the construction. Start by snipping a section of mesh right in the center of each basket — where you'll secure them to the stand. The bottom one, you can just go ahead and zip tie on, while the top basket gets propped up with zip tie loops. Then slide on the top basket, applying some glue for extra assurance, and voila — an eye-catching organization vessel emerges.