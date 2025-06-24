The Best Spices Come From Small Batches: Here's Why
If there's one thing we can't live without, it's the use of spices in our cooking. And while it may seem as simple as running to the grocery store to pick up a bottle of your tried and true brand, the best spices may actually be a little harder to find — especially when you're looking for more uncommon spices like sumac or za'atar. And according to chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions, taking the time to hunt down small-batch spices will take your cooking game to a new level.
Krikorian told Food Republic that it's similar to the difference between using tomatoes that you picked right from your garden, to using ones from the store that have been shipped around the country. "Small producers make their spices based on actual orders, not for sitting around in warehouses forever. All those essential oils that give spices their punch? They're actually still intact," Krikorian said. In fact, quality spices should be so fresh and aromatic that when you open the jar, you should get punched in the face with their beautiful scent. "If you open a container and barely smell anything, you might as well be sprinkling sand on your dinner."
Another thing that Krikorian loves about small batch spices is that these companies tend to really care about sourcing. "They're working directly with growers and building relationships," Krikorian explained. "It's not some purchasing agent buying the cheapest bulk option available."
What to look for when shopping small-batch spices
When you're out shopping for spices, you probably aren't going to be able to open and sniff every single jar to check for potency and freshness. Instead, chef Serge Krikorian recommended checking dates instead. "Any serious spice seller will tell you harvest dates, packaging dates, or something to prove freshness. If that info's missing, I'm already suspicious," Krikorian said. Additionally, how they store spices is another indicator of how good the spices will be. "Light kills spices dead, so anything sitting in clear containers under bright store lights is already compromised," Krikorian noted. "I look for dark glass or those vacuum-sealed pouches."
Regarding online realtors, it's harder to know, so it's best to rely on verified customer reviews to see if a company is legit, he said. And don't forget that small-batch spices will likely cost more than some of the major brands, but it will save you money in the long run. "Quality spices cost more upfront, but since they're so much stronger, a little goes further anyway," Krikorian explained. Though if you're looking for more affordable spices, Trader Joe's is your best bet.
All in all, though, Krikorian is a much bigger fan of whole spices whenever possible. "Whole cardamom pods, whole nutmeg, peppercorns, you crack yourself and they stay potent way longer," Krikorian said. In fact, it's a big mistake to purchase pre-ground black pepper as the flavor is lost over time.