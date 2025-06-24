The Best Spices Come From Small Batches: Here's Why

If there's one thing we can't live without, it's the use of spices in our cooking. And while it may seem as simple as running to the grocery store to pick up a bottle of your tried and true brand, the best spices may actually be a little harder to find — especially when you're looking for more uncommon spices like sumac or za'atar. And according to chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions, taking the time to hunt down small-batch spices will take your cooking game to a new level.

Krikorian told Food Republic that it's similar to the difference between using tomatoes that you picked right from your garden, to using ones from the store that have been shipped around the country. "Small producers make their spices based on actual orders, not for sitting around in warehouses forever. All those essential oils that give spices their punch? They're actually still intact," Krikorian said. In fact, quality spices should be so fresh and aromatic that when you open the jar, you should get punched in the face with their beautiful scent. "If you open a container and barely smell anything, you might as well be sprinkling sand on your dinner."

Another thing that Krikorian loves about small batch spices is that these companies tend to really care about sourcing. "They're working directly with growers and building relationships," Krikorian explained. "It's not some purchasing agent buying the cheapest bulk option available."