The Once-Popular Miller Beer You Never See Anymore (Known For Its Mascot)

Miller Lite and Miller High Life are usually the first classics that come to mind when considering Miller brand beer. But there was once a third Miller brew many have forgotten: Red Dog. The popular '90s lager was immediately recognizable for its memorable branding — a white and black can featuring an intense red bulldog mascot.

The bulldog quickly became the subject of intense scrutiny, as some consumers claimed the design's hidden elements revealed something else entirely. When the logo was viewed upside down, certain observers speculated the dog's features resembled a controversial, sexually explicit image involving the superhero Batman. People were never sure if the likeness was intentional or simply a beer myth that fans exaggerated. Considering the beer was introduced with the slogan "you are your own dog," and voiced by the well-known actor Tommy Lee Jones (famous for gritty roles like federal marshals and police officers), the controversy fit the beer's overall edgy style and advertising campaign.

While the name origins are technically unknown, some have speculated that it might refer to the hangover you'd get after drinking. One Reddit user described it as "like [two] big dogs [barking] in your head" as you tried to recover.