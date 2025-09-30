The Once-Popular Miller Beer You Never See Anymore (Known For Its Mascot)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Miller Lite and Miller High Life are usually the first classics that come to mind when considering Miller brand beer. But there was once a third Miller brew many have forgotten: Red Dog. The popular '90s lager was immediately recognizable for its memorable branding — a white and black can featuring an intense red bulldog mascot.
The bulldog quickly became the subject of intense scrutiny, as some consumers claimed the design's hidden elements revealed something else entirely. When the logo was viewed upside down, certain observers speculated the dog's features resembled a controversial, sexually explicit image involving the superhero Batman. People were never sure if the likeness was intentional or simply a beer myth that fans exaggerated. Considering the beer was introduced with the slogan "you are your own dog," and voiced by the well-known actor Tommy Lee Jones (famous for gritty roles like federal marshals and police officers), the controversy fit the beer's overall edgy style and advertising campaign.
While the name origins are technically unknown, some have speculated that it might refer to the hangover you'd get after drinking. One Reddit user described it as "like [two] big dogs [barking] in your head" as you tried to recover.
The history of Red Dog
Red Dog has a fascinating and slightly confusing history. Initially, it was produced by Miller Brewing Co. through Plank Road Brewery as an affordable option (compared to overly-pricy beers). Red Dog grew in popularity in the 1990s but declined rapidly in the 2000s. Then in 2016, Miller's parent company changed to Molson Coors, which now owns all Miller beers, and that shift may have contributed to the quiet removal of the controversial beer.
Today, Red Dog is absent from the Molson Coors product lineup, leading most consumers to assume it is completely discontinued. Though some reports in Wisconsin claimed sightings at a small-chain liquor store as recently as 2023, finding a case of the brew is highly unlikely. Furthermore, one Reddit user, who claims to have worked for the former distributor, stated: "It is no longer made. It was discontinued during Covid." Unfortunately, for those who crave nostalgia, it looks like Red Dog may be one of those once-popular beers that is now impossible to find.