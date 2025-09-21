9 Beers That Are Always Way Too Expensive

People have been consuming beer for thousands of years, enjoying this grain-based brew for its flavor and celebratory nature. With the explosion of craft beer in America in recent decades, its popularity has only grown, spawning fanciful incarnations from seasonal pumpkin beer to darker stouts and porters. Yet these microbrews can vary widely in price and quality, with some retailing for amounts far above the usual cost.

On average, a six-pack of bottled beer retails somewhere between $8 and $16 in 2025. Yet, there are plenty of beers that cost much more than this, leading some to wonder why some beers seem to warrant larger price tags than others. Are these beers really worth the extra funds, or are these suds simply overpriced for what you get?

For some of these bottles, the product may be more about hype, scarcity, and image than actual taste. It's time to turn our attention to some beers with consistently high prices and examine these costly brews for what they are. It's far better to know what you're getting before you trade in your hard-earned cash for such expensive bevvies, otherwise you may find yourself deeply disappointed.