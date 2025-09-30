The Costco Coupon Perk Shoppers Should Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Big box stores are great for getting a large amount of items at a competitive price, and leading the pack is Costco. Although when up against wholesale grocery store chain competitors Sam's Club and BJ's, Costco is the pricer option, there are still plenty of deals to be found. One major coupon perk is the Costco Savings Booklet. The "coupon book' which comes out once a month, features discounted items across all categories.

Unlike other stores' coupon books, there's no need to clip out what deals you want; instead, the monthly savings book is more like a list of items that have automatic discounts at checkout. For example, a recent monthly savings booklet featured $7 off an 18-pack of Orgain Plant-Based Protein Shake, which retails at Amazon for $26.99, bringing the price per individual drink from about $1.50 to $1.11 each. The savings get even more impressive when you look into appliances on sale. Costco was already beating out competitors by selling the Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer to its members for $59.99, as opposed to the $72.16 Walmart is charging, but once you include the recent $15 savings, the air fryer now costs $44.99.

Even though the booklet includes deals for both in-store and online shopping, discounts you can get online typically have a red "+ Online" banner labeled on them. Another thing to be aware of is that while the privilege of shopping at Costco is only for members, the savings booklet is only mailed to the "executive" (main) member of the Costco account. So if you are on a family membership, you may not be getting the mailer. Just be sure to act fast since prices on the mailer tend to expire in three to four weeks.