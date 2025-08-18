Sam's Club Vs BJ's Vs Costco: Which Wholesale Grocery Chain Is Cheapest?
When taking care of weekly shopping, the cost is undoubtedly among the top priorities. Especially if you're filling the grocery cart for many people, every dollar adds up fast — hence why the retailer is such an important consideration. In the U.S., there's no better place for scaled savings than a big-box chain. Housed in expansive, often warehouse-like spaces, such retailers deliver extra-low pricing simply by selling products on a scale other stores can't match.
Some of the most prominent players in this food wholesaling model are Sam's Club, BJ's, and Costco. From TVs to tomatoes, these retailers have fine-tuned wallet-saving strategies. Yet to truly maximize your grocery budget, you may wonder which of these chains is the cheapest. After all, each comes with its own unique quirks, such as the food court freebie Sam's Club offers with new memberships or Costco's well-priced travel packages. And don't overlook smaller yet dependable BJ's, which operates nearly 300 locations in the United States.
Generally, these three outlets remain highly competitive, each with particular strengths: Costco is especially well known for its meats, Sam's Club offers strong deals on bulk household necessities, and BJ's sells smaller-sized packaged groceries. Understanding each store's nuances can help you optimize your own savings.
Sam's Club has invested in customer satisfaction
Owned by Walmart — one of the most successful retail giants — Sam's Club is unsurprisingly efficient at meeting shopping needs. When it comes to basic everyday items, from paper towels to yogurt and large packages of produce, it sells at some of the lowest prices available. The recent overhaul of its private label Member's Mark brand has positioned the retailer to compete directly with both BJ's and Costco's Kirkland line.
Historically, Sam's Club has been regarded as the most cost-effective wholesale grocery option, though with lower perceived quality. However, a 2020s initiative has improved the standard of hundreds of private-label products, making value more of a case-by-case consideration. Coupled with a largely open-ended return policy — compared to one year at BJ's — the company has invested in customer satisfaction. Since Sam's Club often offers the most affordable unit prices, it's a good entry point for wholesale shopping.
Convenience is another strong suit for Sam's Club. Compared to Costco's more hectic atmosphere, its Scan & Go feature and free curbside pickup for orders over $50 make saving time and money a breeze. Add in robust healthcare offerings — more extensive than Costco's and unavailable at BJ's — and it's clear why Sam's Club is a beloved family favorite.
Expect steeper prices at Costco
Costco, meanwhile, operates with distinct characteristics. While it still delivers savings, it also offers a more comprehensive selection of premium products. Several departments excel in elevated yet affordable options: prime-grade luxury meats, a refined cheeses selection, and a beloved wine section. The same applies to its organic offerings and certain non-food items.
"I absolutely love the men's clothing at Costco. It's cheap and good quality," one Redditor noted — a department in which BJ's is weaker. Costco's private label also stands out; for example, its fan-favorite Kirkland Lager is made by a craft brewery.
However, Costco's more premium bent is reflected not only in higher cart totals but also in its membership fee: $65 annually compared to BJ's $60 and Sam's Club's $50. The retailer has also tightened membership enforcement, which may influence some shoppers' decisions.
Still, Costco often comes out cheapest for certain gourmet-leaning items, such as organic eggs, olive oil, many nut products, and vanilla extract. Food Republic also ranked Costco's rotisserie chicken higher than Sam's, and it's cheaper than BJ's. Ultimately, it depends on what you toss into your cart.
BJ's offers good deals in smaller packages
Sam's Club and Costco are often pitted directly against each other, but BJ's offers a more traditional retailer feel. You won't have to navigate comically large packages of cucumbers or whole briskets, yet you can still buy fresh produce, cereal, and meats at wholesale prices. For everyday grocery needs, BJ's is usually more expensive than Sam's Club but cheaper — or at least comparable — to Costco. If you're shopping for fewer people and want to reduce food waste, BJ's may be your best choice.
BJ's also retains many wholesale perks: The affordable rotisserie chicken is still there, as are the low gas prices. As with Sam's Club, you can pay using only your phone. Shoppers often note its variety is more in line with a classic supermarket. The store further distinguishes itself with small but meaningful perks: it offers frequent coupons, accepts manufacturer-issued ones, and has a generous rewards program. With a premium membership, rewards never expire — unlike at the other two chains — and can yield as much as 5% back on in-store purchases and 2% on purchases elsewhere. Added benefits like free curbside pickup and gas discounts make BJ's a wonderful option for budget-conscious shoppers.
Head to Sam's Club for the cheapest shopping
According to a 2023 study, when filling a cart with staples such as milk, bread, meat, and a rotisserie chicken, Sam's Club offered the lowest prices (per AARP). In a Long Island, New York comparison, the Sam's Club total was over 15% less than Costco's and BJ's. When factoring in membership fees, if your goal is the absolute lowest cost, Sam's Club is the strongest option.
That said, regional differences — particularly in gas prices — and personal shopping needs can shift the equation. The availability of goods also varies greatly among the chains, with BJ's selling around 3,000 more items than Costco despite having far fewer locations. So for a more classic shopping experience — say, you'd like a deli sandwich and only a few pieces of fruit — BJ's could be your best bet.
Meanwhile, Costco maintains a devoted following, fueled by its selective, high-quality offerings. From international food court options to luxury watches, many shoppers find the Costco experience worth a few extra dollars.