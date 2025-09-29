Add This Fragrant Herb To Your Garden Or Kitchen To Repel Cockroaches Naturally

Although chemical agents are powerful deterrents to many forms of insect life, sometimes folks just aren't comfortable using them in their kitchen and garden. When looking for an eco-friendly or better-smelling alternative, look no further than your feline friend's favorite plant: catnip.

Catnip's essential oil is repulsive to cockroaches, producing a smell that many people find pleasant but is extremely harsh to bugs' antennae. In fact, in some species like German cockroaches, researchers found it to be even more effective than DEET. Since it only has a slightly floral and minty fragrance to humans, many find it to be a more preferable alternative, especially if they cultivate specific insect life outside. While bugbombing or spraying your yard with insecticides may be effective at reducing annoying bug life, it also reduces the numbers of helpful species like ladybugs and dragonflies, which, in turn, hunt harmful insects.

Much like using bay leaves to protect your pantry or cinnamon to deter ants, the key to using catnip as cockroach repellent is to get its smell where you need it most. Whether you plant it around the perimeter of your house, steep and spray it as a tea, or simply diffuse catnip oil throughout your home, there are plenty of options to suit your needs, and most of them are easy and simple to do.