This Common Baking Spice Is All You Need To Deter Ants In Your House

It's pretty simple and straightforward to use cinnamon as an ant deterrent, but you will need to locate roughly where they are entering your house and the path they take once inside (if you find a line of them and can trace them back to the start, perfect). Then you can take your little jar of cinnamon and sprinkle it at the point(s) of entry, and along their trail.

If you don't want cinnamon powder on your floors or countertops, we also recommend using cinnamon oil, like the kind found here, from Handcraft Blends, which has been scientifically proven to be even more effective at deterring ants from any location, per a 2014 study by the International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications. You can place some on cotton balls or pads and leave them wherever ants are entering your house (inside or outside).

You could also add some cinnamon oil to equal parts alcohol and then twice the amount of distilled water in a spray bottle (it's good to keep extras on hand for when you use apple cider vinegar to clean your kitchen) and spray the perimeter of your house. And we're not just talking about adding a few droplets — you'll need around 30 droplets to make a big enough impact to get those crawling insects to think twice before sneaking into your home.