9 Lesser-Known BBQ Chains You Should Be Paying Attention To

When it comes to barbecue, nobody does it quite like St. Louis. So when places like Sugarfire thrive in this competitive market, you know they're doing something special. Since Charlie Downs and chef Mike Johnson founded this place in 2012, it's grown to an impressive 12 locations across Missouri, Illinois, and Colorado. Chef Johnson is a master of his craft. He's been a celebrity guest pitmaster and competitor in events globally, has numerous awards under his belt, and has made appearances on "Pitmasters," "Beat Bobby Flay," and "Burgers, Brew, and Que."

You could go for one of the creative sandwiches like the Big Muddy (brisket piled high with smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, and pickles), or keep things simple with the Combo Plate — two meats, two sides, and a soda. Choose from ribs, pulled pork, sausage, turkey, or salmon. The ribs are so perfectly tender they practically slide off the bone when you try to pick them up. The brisket is incredibly fatty and juicy with a gorgeous dark golden bark. And don't sleep on the house-made sauces. The White BBQ brings spicy horseradish with a vinegar kick, while the Honey Badger has a perfect sweet-tangy balance.

It's all enjoyed in a spot with a pretty nice ambience, and it has a more authentic vibe that your average fast food chain. The food is served cafeteria style — no frills. You'll find yourself sitting among happy locals, everyone lost in their own world of smoky, saucy goodness.