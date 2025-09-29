Stop Throwing Away Leftover Tea Bags And Use Them In Your Fridge
We've all been there: you open the fridge, and suddenly a mysterious funk hits you — maybe from forgotten leftovers, or maybe from that bag of veggies you swore you'd cook last week. A deep clean on a regular basis is always the best fix, but in the meantime, there's an easy, natural way to keep odors at bay: old tea bags.
Most people use baking soda as a fridge deodorizer, thanks to its alkaline properties that neutralize acidic odor molecules. However, baking soda doesn't necessarily add a pleasant smell, and it can get in the way. (This is especially true when your fridge is packed too tightly, which is a common mistake everyone makes.) That's where tea bags come in. Tea leaves are high in tannins, naturally absorbent, and balance acidic pH. All of these features can help trap odor molecules while giving off a subtle, fresh aroma. Plus, it's a clever way to reuse tea bags you'd otherwise toss. To try it, tuck a few expired tea bags on a shelf or hang them to save space. Before long, you'll be greeted with a fresh fridge every time you open the door.
Getting the most out of expired tea bags
Not all teas are created equal when it comes to deodorizing. Strong, aromatic varieties like black tea and green tea work best thanks to their tannic acid. However, you might want to include some herbal tea bags — such as peppermint or lavender — for additional fragrance. For a little extra punch, cut open the tea bags and pour the leaves into a small bowl. This will expose a greater surface area and help trap odors faster. You can even mix in a teaspoon of baking soda to amplify the deodorizing power, especially in cramped spaces like drawers or shelves.
Want to get fancy? Create DIY sachets by combining expired tea leaves with dried citrus peels or fragrant herbs and placing them in breathable muslin bags or a bowl. Not only does this help neutralize unwanted smells, but it adds a subtle, pleasant scent that freshens the area naturally. Lastly, if you don't have any expired tea bags or would rather use your tea for drinking than deodorizing, this trick also works with tea bags that have already been steeped. Simply place a few used bags in a bowl in your fridge, and they will similarly absorb odor. Just be sure to change them out every couple of days, as dried, used teabags can also harbor bacteria and make the problem worse if left sitting for too long.