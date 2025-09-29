Stop Throwing Away Leftover Tea Bags And Use Them In Your Fridge

We've all been there: you open the fridge, and suddenly a mysterious funk hits you — maybe from forgotten leftovers, or maybe from that bag of veggies you swore you'd cook last week. A deep clean on a regular basis is always the best fix, but in the meantime, there's an easy, natural way to keep odors at bay: old tea bags.

Most people use baking soda as a fridge deodorizer, thanks to its alkaline properties that neutralize acidic odor molecules. However, baking soda doesn't necessarily add a pleasant smell, and it can get in the way. (This is especially true when your fridge is packed too tightly, which is a common mistake everyone makes.) That's where tea bags come in. Tea leaves are high in tannins, naturally absorbent, and balance acidic pH. All of these features can help trap odor molecules while giving off a subtle, fresh aroma. Plus, it's a clever way to reuse tea bags you'd otherwise toss. To try it, tuck a few expired tea bags on a shelf or hang them to save space. Before long, you'll be greeted with a fresh fridge every time you open the door.