Make The Best Boxed Cornbread Of Your Life And Throw It On The Grill

Whether you're grilling, stewing, slow cooking, or frying, boxed cornbread is the perfect quick and easy side dish. The batter is also easy to customize; you can add shredded cheese, caramelized onions, or use canned ingredients to elevate your cornbread – think corn, jalapeños, and green chilis. If you're looking for yet another way to upgrade boxed cornbread, here's one you may not have considered: cooking it on the grill.

To get tips on how to make the most out of this cornbread hack, Food Republic spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl. While cornbread is typically baked in the oven, Stevens said that making it on the grill gives it that just-pulled-from-the-campfire taste. "Grilling gives it a toasty crust and a subtle smoky flavor you don't get from the oven," Stevens explained. This hint of smoke makes it the perfect side for other grilled favorites, such as your favorite barbecue ribs recipe or even a pot of hopped-up 90-minute chili.

However, this hack for improving your boxed cornbread isn't as simple as just sticking it on the grill. To nail the texture, you need the right tools. Stevens said, "I like to use a preheated cast iron skillet right on the grill grates — it helps develop those golden, crisp edges and keeps the batter from sticking." When properly seasoned, cast iron pans are known to be naturally non-stick. However, Stevens noted that it's still essential to add butter or oil to the pan. This will ensure it doesn't stick while helping create perfectly crispy edges. You can also experiment with using a combination of butter and bacon fat to add extra savory depth of flavor to your cornbread.