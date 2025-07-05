Make The Best Boxed Cornbread Of Your Life And Throw It On The Grill
Whether you're grilling, stewing, slow cooking, or frying, boxed cornbread is the perfect quick and easy side dish. The batter is also easy to customize; you can add shredded cheese, caramelized onions, or use canned ingredients to elevate your cornbread – think corn, jalapeños, and green chilis. If you're looking for yet another way to upgrade boxed cornbread, here's one you may not have considered: cooking it on the grill.
To get tips on how to make the most out of this cornbread hack, Food Republic spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl. While cornbread is typically baked in the oven, Stevens said that making it on the grill gives it that just-pulled-from-the-campfire taste. "Grilling gives it a toasty crust and a subtle smoky flavor you don't get from the oven," Stevens explained. This hint of smoke makes it the perfect side for other grilled favorites, such as your favorite barbecue ribs recipe or even a pot of hopped-up 90-minute chili.
However, this hack for improving your boxed cornbread isn't as simple as just sticking it on the grill. To nail the texture, you need the right tools. Stevens said, "I like to use a preheated cast iron skillet right on the grill grates — it helps develop those golden, crisp edges and keeps the batter from sticking." When properly seasoned, cast iron pans are known to be naturally non-stick. However, Stevens noted that it's still essential to add butter or oil to the pan. This will ensure it doesn't stick while helping create perfectly crispy edges. You can also experiment with using a combination of butter and bacon fat to add extra savory depth of flavor to your cornbread.
More tips for making the perfect cornbread on the grill
Marissa Stevens also said that grill placement is crucial. "Indirect heat is key. If you put the pan directly over the flame, it'll brown too fast or burn before the center sets," she explained. Stevens' process is simple. "I preheat the grill, turn off the burners under the pan, and leave the sides on. Then I treat the grill like an oven — lid closed, check it halfway through, and maybe rotate the pan to avoid hot spots," she said. Once the cornbread is cooked, remove it from the grill and allow it to cool slightly before serving.
The beauty of this cornbread hack is that you get the baking effect of the oven, without turning on a single kitchen appliance, making it perfect for creating a quick side when it's hot outside. However, it could also work if you're having a large family gathering. If the stove is already in use, it's easy to whip up some boxed cornbread (which takes around 20 to 40 minutes to cook) and throw it on the grill while a larger entree, such as a turkey, ham, or rack of ribs, is finishing in the oven. Either way, you'll enjoy delicious cornbread with a hint of smoke that perfectly complements your main course.