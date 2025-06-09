The Kitchen Countertops To Avoid, According To The Property Brothers
In the ever-evolving world of design trends, passe practices can become stylish again if you wait long enough — like the vintage kitchen décor trend of brass fixtures that's making a comeback, or installing retro kitchen appliances. But some things will pretty much always be value-killers in a home. According to the Property Brothers — twin-brother duo Jonathan and Drew Scott, of HGTV fame — laminate countertops fall into this category, per an article published by HGTV Magazine.
Someone who is budget-restricted or DIYing their kitchen remodel may be drawn to laminate counters and similar lower-cost products, like peel-and-stick tile, because of their smaller price tags and easy installation. While some imitation products do a good job of approximating the real thing, laminate counters often look like the budget option they are. Even laminates printed with patterns that mimic stone really just don't look authentic. Drew Scott advised that if you do go with laminate, you should make it one of the stone prints — but choosing a higher-quality, more durable countertop material instead is always best.
In terms of resale value, your kitchen is a make-or-break room, hugely influencing a buyer's decision. Both Property Brothers contended that laminates lower a homeowner's property value rather than adding to it. Drew also noted that laminates make a space look dated (think those old Formica countertops from the '50s and '60s).
How laminate countertops compare with other products
A laminate, on average, will only function for 10 to 15 years before it needs replacing (and the replacement day will come much sooner if it's not treated gently enough and maintained properly). In stark contrast, a well-maintained granite counter can last for a century. You read right: 100 years or more. While it's unlikely anyone will be in a single home for 100 years, you'll still likely need to replace the laminate more than once in your lifetime.
Laminate also isn't sturdy. Unlike products such as granite, quartz, soapstone, and concrete, laminate counters can't take direct heat. Setting a hot pan on a laminate countertop can cause it to scorch, warp, and even melt. Scratching and chipping are other inherent vulnerabilities of laminate. Even water can cause damage and lead to delamination, requiring replacement of the whole surface.
If natural stone is simply out of budget, solid surface (acrylic) countertops are another alternative to consider. They're a good middle-ground option in terms of cost — a bit pricier than laminate, but not as expensive as something like granite or quartzite. Solid surface counters are synthetic, like laminate, and similarly need to be protected from direct heat. But, unlike laminate, solid surface counters are scratch-resistant, and they look more like natural stone. They also have a lifespan of up to 50 years.