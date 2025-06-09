The Kitchen Countertops To Avoid, According To The Property Brothers

In the ever-evolving world of design trends, passe practices can become stylish again if you wait long enough — like the vintage kitchen décor trend of brass fixtures that's making a comeback, or installing retro kitchen appliances. But some things will pretty much always be value-killers in a home. According to the Property Brothers — twin-brother duo Jonathan and Drew Scott, of HGTV fame — laminate countertops fall into this category, per an article published by HGTV Magazine.

Someone who is budget-restricted or DIYing their kitchen remodel may be drawn to laminate counters and similar lower-cost products, like peel-and-stick tile, because of their smaller price tags and easy installation. While some imitation products do a good job of approximating the real thing, laminate counters often look like the budget option they are. Even laminates printed with patterns that mimic stone really just don't look authentic. Drew Scott advised that if you do go with laminate, you should make it one of the stone prints — but choosing a higher-quality, more durable countertop material instead is always best.

In terms of resale value, your kitchen is a make-or-break room, hugely influencing a buyer's decision. Both Property Brothers contended that laminates lower a homeowner's property value rather than adding to it. Drew also noted that laminates make a space look dated (think those old Formica countertops from the '50s and '60s).