What It Means When An Egg Has A Wrinkled Shell — And When It's Actually Safe To Eat

It doesn't get much simpler than eggs; just crack open the shell, and the possibilities are endless. You could fry them Gordon Ramsay-style, whisk them in a bowl and cook gently for soft, fluffy scrambles, or poach them to make a classic eggs Benedict, and if you've got a sweet tooth, try poaching them with a dash of maple syrup for sweeter results. They're pretty foolproof, but every now and then you might crack open your carton to find a wrinkled egg, and that's where things can get a little more interesting. To find out more about this strange phenomenon, Food Republic consulted Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle and Cluck, who revealed that wrinkled egg shells are "more related to the hen than the egg."

A wrinkled egg is usually caused by factors that disrupt the shell formation process, she told us. When an egg is forming, the shell is the last layer to develop, built up by calcium carbonate. If this process is rushed, disrupted, or the chicken is calcium-deficient, the shell may not have time to form, leading to a wrinkled appearance. According to Lindsey, "Anomalies are caused by low calcium, an aging hen, a stressed out hen[,] or some type of egg laying disruption like the hen lays two eggs or lays the egg at an odd time in the process of egg formation."

While aesthetically unappealing, "The shell can be deformed[,] but the inside could be perfectly fine," Lindsey explained. As the shell is the last part to develop, important elements like the yolk and white would have already formed healthily, making the egg perfectly safe to use.