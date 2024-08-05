Gordon Ramsay's Simple Tip For The Best Fried Eggs

Frying eggs seems so easy in theory — after all, it only involves eggs, fat, and a hot pan — but getting them just right is not always quite so simple. Luckily, Gordon Ramsay has a top tip to guarantee perfectly fried eggs every time: He adds cubes of butter to the pan once the eggs have already begun to cook in olive oil, which helps to cook the top of them for a perfectly even doneness.

Incorporating the extra dairy product adds a richer taste to the eggs, of course, but it also affects the way in which they cook. When deciding if butter or oil is better for frying eggs, it usually comes down to whether you prioritize a luxurious flavor and softness or extra-crispy edges. That's because the two products have different smoke points, with oil able to withstand a higher heat (and more crisping action). However, by using a little of each, Ramsay manages to get the best of both worlds.

When you add the butter part-way through the cooking process, it begins to foam when it hits the hot pan. This frothy consistency gently bubbles onto the top of the eggs as they fry. The dairy helps the whites and yolks become "beautifully cooked," the chef explains, which is "a really nice way of finishing" the dish (via TikTok).