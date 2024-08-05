Gordon Ramsay's Simple Tip For The Best Fried Eggs
Frying eggs seems so easy in theory — after all, it only involves eggs, fat, and a hot pan — but getting them just right is not always quite so simple. Luckily, Gordon Ramsay has a top tip to guarantee perfectly fried eggs every time: He adds cubes of butter to the pan once the eggs have already begun to cook in olive oil, which helps to cook the top of them for a perfectly even doneness.
Incorporating the extra dairy product adds a richer taste to the eggs, of course, but it also affects the way in which they cook. When deciding if butter or oil is better for frying eggs, it usually comes down to whether you prioritize a luxurious flavor and softness or extra-crispy edges. That's because the two products have different smoke points, with oil able to withstand a higher heat (and more crisping action). However, by using a little of each, Ramsay manages to get the best of both worlds.
When you add the butter part-way through the cooking process, it begins to foam when it hits the hot pan. This frothy consistency gently bubbles onto the top of the eggs as they fry. The dairy helps the whites and yolks become "beautifully cooked," the chef explains, which is "a really nice way of finishing" the dish (via TikTok).
Baste with butter to cook the top of fried eggs
Technique is also important to Gordon Ramsay's ultimate fried eggs. He gently shakes the pan once the butter starts foaming, which means it can cover the surface of the eggs more easily. A more straightforward method he sometimes uses is to add the oil and butter to the pan at the same time, then crack in the eggs and use the mixture to baste them as they cook. Simply tilt the pan, scoop up the buttery oil with a spoon, and drizzle it back over the top of just the whites of the eggs — this makes them firmer, while the yolk stays oozingly runny.
Other fried egg hacks, such as covering the pan for the first half of the cooking time, can help. If you're worried about the butter burning, follow Ramsay's advice and fry the eggs slowly over a gentle rather than fierce heat. This means you have more control, so the eggs don't overcook.
When it comes to seasoning fried eggs, the British chef likes to use salt, pepper, and "just a touch" of chili flakes (via YouTube), or chopped scallions for a more robust flavor and texture. And if you're cooking the eggs sunny-side up rather than over-easy, another of Ramsay's tips is to season the oil and butter mixture with salt before you add the eggs to the pan. This means that the underside will be just as tasty as the perfectly cooked and seasoned tops.