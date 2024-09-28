Change Up Your Butter For A More Flavorful Grilled Cheese

A crispy, buttery, and gooey sandwich that embodies the essence of comfort food, grilled cheese always delivers on both simplicity and flavor. While the classic combination of American cheese on white bread with butter or mayo is an easy, no-fuss way to make it, there are some upgrades you can try to take this humble sandwich up a notch. Enter compound butter.

Simply put, compound butter is regular butter mixed or infused with ingredients to impart a boost of extra flavor. Common additions include herbs like chives or parsley, sweeteners like honey, spices such as paprika, or aromatics like chopped garlic. You can even add alcohol, like brandy, to make a boozy compound butter that's perfect for steak.

When it comes to grilled cheese, this simple swap can add extra flavor to your sandwich with minimal effort. Just spread the compound butter on your bread as you normally would, and grill away.