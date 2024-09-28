Change Up Your Butter For A More Flavorful Grilled Cheese
A crispy, buttery, and gooey sandwich that embodies the essence of comfort food, grilled cheese always delivers on both simplicity and flavor. While the classic combination of American cheese on white bread with butter or mayo is an easy, no-fuss way to make it, there are some upgrades you can try to take this humble sandwich up a notch. Enter compound butter.
Simply put, compound butter is regular butter mixed or infused with ingredients to impart a boost of extra flavor. Common additions include herbs like chives or parsley, sweeteners like honey, spices such as paprika, or aromatics like chopped garlic. You can even add alcohol, like brandy, to make a boozy compound butter that's perfect for steak.
When it comes to grilled cheese, this simple swap can add extra flavor to your sandwich with minimal effort. Just spread the compound butter on your bread as you normally would, and grill away.
Making and pairing compound butter with grilled cheese
While you can certainly purchase pre-made compound butter at your local supermarket, learning how to make your own is a simple kitchen skill that can impress your guests. All you need to do is take a stick of unsalted, softened butter and mix in your seasoning(s) of choice. You can create any flavor combinations you like — just keep in mind the type of grilled cheese you're making (or use your compound butter as inspo for a unique sandwich!).
For example, cinnamon and honey butter would work beautifully with a mild cheese like Havarti. Have truffle butter? Try pairing that with Gruyère or brie. Making a sun-dried tomato or pesto butter? Consider an Italian spin by pairing it with mozzarella or burrata. If you have some Creole compound butter, pairing that with smoked Gouda will make your taste buds sing. And if you're whipping up chipotle butter, a sandwich made with melty Oaxaca cheese will surely hit the spot.
When preparing your sandwich, don't forget a few tips for making the best grilled cheese. Use quality bread, such as thick slices of sourdough or nutrient-dense whole grain. Once your sandwich is ready, consider serving it with a complementary hot bowl of soup — after all, there's a reason why grilled cheese and tomato soup work perfectly together.