Why You Can't Keep Your Best Whiskey In Its Original Bottle

If you've been delaying sipping that special bottle of bourbon or rye whiskey you've already opened, you might want to reconsider how you store it. Curious how to store expensive whiskey? Once you pop it open, time is limited before its flavor starts to deteriorate, but transferring it to a smaller bottle may help delay the change in flavor.

The reason for the change in whiskey's flavor is oxidation, the same process that can cause food to spoil, or your coffee to become stale. While your whiskey won't grow moldy or make you sick when it contacts air, its quality degrades over time, and it begins to taste different. The more air in the bottle, and the more the air contacts the whiskey, the faster the whiskey's flavor might change. By storing it in a smaller bottle or decanter, you'll reduce the amount of space for air in the bottle, thus limiting oxidation and extending the life of your high-quality whiskey.