Should You Be Decanting Your Whiskey?

Whiskey gives off a certain air of class and intrigue, which is often reflected on the big screen by characters like James Bond taking sips of the spirit between fighting off villains, or Officer K of Blade Runner downing a glass after hunting replicants. But should you add even more sophistication and decant your whiskey?

These vessels, typically made from glass or crystal, are an eye-catching way to store alcohol, typically wine, though some have started to try it with the spirit, too. So, does decanting whiskey help, or is it spoiling your hard-earned bottle of booze? In short, the experts say it's fine, though not necessary.

Decanting is known for improving wine by allowing it to breathe and remove sediments, but the same benefit doesn't really hold true with spirits. "Unlike wine, decanting whiskey won't change the flavor much," say Anna Axster and Wendelin von Schroder, co-founders of Lodestar Whiskey. But, they say, there's no harm in doing so. "If you've got a decanter you love and it looks awesome on your bar, go for it."