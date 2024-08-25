Give Canned Green Beans A Burst Of Flavor With One Smoky Addition

Let's face it — there are probably few people who can say they crave canned green beans. Sure, they're as healthy as their fresh or frozen counterparts, but the texture and flavor aren't quite the same as a more glamorous-sounding side of fresh haricots verts. Fortunately, you can easily dress them up. And while there are a number of ingredients you can add to take canned beans to the next level, one of the best ways to infuse them with smoky flavor is with bacon.

Using bacon to upgrade your beans is a cinch and there are a few ways to do it. One easy way is to cook the bacon briefly in a skillet before adding the beans and then finishing them together. However, braising the crisped bacon and the beans in chicken stock is another option that will infuse the beans with meaty flavor. But if you really want to maximize that bacony goodness, opt for a low, slow, and economical braising option; swap out the chicken stock and use the liquid that the green beans are packed in instead. Simply cook the bacon for a short amount of time, then add the juice from the green bean can to the pot. Once the mixture of bacon grease and green bean liquid is hot, pour in the beans and let them simmer so that they can soak up all of that smoky deliciousness.