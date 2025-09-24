Why We Ranked Beecher's As The Best Frozen Mac And Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is one of those comfort foods that hooks us in childhood and lingers as a favorite well into adulthood. As a grown-up, one can make a much more sophisticated dish than the instant macs we zapped in the microwave as children (check out the best mac and cheese recipe). When you're in a hurry, though, the microwavable and boxed mac and cheeses still do a fine job of satiating your hunger. And these days, there are tons of varieties that you can pop into the nuker, and some of them taste surprisingly gourmet.

Food Republic (FR) sat down to a veritable buffet of frozen macs to suss out which one was the best of the bunch. In our ranking of 13 frozen mac and cheeses, one stood out as the cream of the cheesy crop: Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese. It delivered a scrumptious bite that our taste tester found to be almost as good as homemade (in some cases, better).

The frozen foods space has become a huge market in the United States, valued in the tens of billions of dollars, and a host of frozen mac and cheese dishes vie for supremacy. So, declaring its product to be the "world's best" might seem like a bold move. But from what our taste tester experienced while trying the Beecher's product along with 12 others, it may just be true.