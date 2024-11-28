The Absolute Best Frozen Lasagna Has Award-Winning Cheese In The Mix

Like all great things, lasagna takes time — if you're making it from scratch, that is. But a variety of frozen brands are ready to serve up those scrumptious layers the easy way: just unwrap and cook. Food Republic ranked 10 frozen lasagna brands to find the diamond in the icy rough. The winner, by a forkful — or two or three — was Beecher's Cheese Curd Lasagna with Meat Sauce, which features a deliciously unique ingredient: the brand's award-winning cheese curds.

Beecher's curds, available as standalone products as well as integrated into its lasagna entrees, are the quintessential squeaky cheese — but they're anything but ordinary. These bite-sized bits have earned multiple awards from the American Cheese Society — think of it as the Academy Awards for cheesemakers — in its annual competition between 2014 and 2024.

A closer look at the company's production process reveals what makes its products so special. To create its cheeses, Beecher's uses milk sourced from local farms that contains no rBST or artificial ingredients. Artisan cheesemakers craft the cheese onsite using time-honored traditional techniques, often in full view of customers. Free in-shop samples of the cheese curds have turned many reluctant samplers into diehard fans, thanks to their light saltiness and satisfying texture.