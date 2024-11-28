The Absolute Best Frozen Lasagna Has Award-Winning Cheese In The Mix
Like all great things, lasagna takes time — if you're making it from scratch, that is. But a variety of frozen brands are ready to serve up those scrumptious layers the easy way: just unwrap and cook. Food Republic ranked 10 frozen lasagna brands to find the diamond in the icy rough. The winner, by a forkful — or two or three — was Beecher's Cheese Curd Lasagna with Meat Sauce, which features a deliciously unique ingredient: the brand's award-winning cheese curds.
Beecher's curds, available as standalone products as well as integrated into its lasagna entrees, are the quintessential squeaky cheese — but they're anything but ordinary. These bite-sized bits have earned multiple awards from the American Cheese Society — think of it as the Academy Awards for cheesemakers — in its annual competition between 2014 and 2024.
A closer look at the company's production process reveals what makes its products so special. To create its cheeses, Beecher's uses milk sourced from local farms that contains no rBST or artificial ingredients. Artisan cheesemakers craft the cheese onsite using time-honored traditional techniques, often in full view of customers. Free in-shop samples of the cheese curds have turned many reluctant samplers into diehard fans, thanks to their light saltiness and satisfying texture.
Beecher's commitment to quality ingredients makes all the difference
This commitment to high-quality ingredients extends to Beecher's frozen food products. Like its cheeses, the company's lasagna is made without artificial preservatives, dyes, sweeteners, or flavor enhancers. Whenever possible, Beecher's sources organic ingredients, ensuring that its frozen dishes are always wholesome, fresh, and flavorful.
The inclusion of Beecher's signature cheese curds in its lasagna is certainly unconventional, but undeniably a big win. The full name of the company, Beecher's Handmade Cheese, lives up to its title with a blend of curds, ricotta, mozzarella, and cheddar prominently featured in the dish. It's rounded out with hearty ground beef, pork, spinach, olives, kale, a robust mix of spices, and an outstanding tomato sauce. Online reviewers have given it a resounding rating of "delicious."
It seems Beecher's has really mastered the frozen food game. Among its ready-to-heat offerings, the company's macaroni and cheese entrees stand out — one of which boldly claims on the packaging to be the "World's Best." Awards back up the confidence, including a "Best Mac & Cheese in America" title from Food & Wine magazine in 2023. If you're already tempted to run out and try Beecher's for yourself, we certainly don't blame you. Go ahead and stock up on its frozen goodies while you're at it (keeping your freezer too empty is bad for frozen food quality, after all). And if you want to turn it into a full Italian feast night, consider pairing it with the frozen pizza we ranked as the best.