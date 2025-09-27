Why This Once-Popular Steak Dish Faded From Restaurant Menus

From flavors of pie to soups, dishes from every food category get forgotten in history. Even preparations of meat aren't excluded, as trends regarding cuts and techniques change. For example, take the the Swiss steak, a dish once popular on restaurant menus yet now relegated into obscurity. You won't often see this sauce-soaked slow-cooked meat while dining out.

Despite the name, the dish has nothing to do with the mountainous European country. Instead, the Swiss steak involves beef put through a Swissing machine, thereby cutting a medley of orthogonal indentations into the meat's surface. Subsequent pounding and braising then further gets beef into a terrifically tender state — transformative, as Swiss steak uses cuts from the round or chuck with a typically tough composition. The beef is then served alongside the aromatic tomato sauce used for slow-cooking, and accompanied with a starchy side like potatoes, bread or rice.

With the dish's mouth-watering pairing of rich and tangy flavors (all while keeping the cost down), its disappearance from the mainstream is surprising. After all, the preparation appeared in the U.S. as early as 1915, with the proliferation in cookbooks come the 1920s. Popularity came in following decades: Among troops in the 1940s and with the general public during the 1950s. Yet even a 1961 recipe from James Beard himself couldn't ensure perennial popularity, and the Swiss steak slipped into obscurity.