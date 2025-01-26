Swiss steak is a little bit of a mystery. There's an obvious, but incorrect, belief that it comes from Switzerland, where they're more about eating the most chocolate in the world. People mistake it for Salisbury steak, a seasoned meat patty with gravy that's completely unrelated. So what exactly is it? Swiss steak is beef that has been simmered in flavorful tomato sauce until it's super tender and delicious.

This wallet-friendly dish is made with steaks from less expensive cuts of beef, generally top, bottom, eye round, or chuck. The round cuts come from the back of the cow – the top from inside the rear legs, the bottom from the outside of the legs, and the eye from between the top and bottom rounds and the heel. Chuck is from the shoulder. These are more muscled parts of the animal because they help support its weight and are used whenever it moves around. That produces tougher meat that also has less of the marbled fat but creates a rich, beefy taste.

Because of this, the best preparations for round and chuck cuts are those that tenderize the meat and provide moisture and flavor, such as braising, marinating, stewing, and serving them with gravy, as with chicken fried steak — or made into Swiss steak. While it isn't one of the ways to cook the best cuts of steak, slowly cooking tougher cuts in the seasoned tomato softens them and creates a deliciously savory sauce.