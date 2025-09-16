7 Once-Popular Steak Dishes That Faded From Restaurant Menus

Once upon a time, steak Diane was the toast of the town. In the mid-20th century up until the 1970s and 1980s, steak Diane became synonymous with high-class dining, particularly in New York City, where it was spectacularly prepared tableside with a flambé.

It's fairly easy to see why, besides even the spectacle of the flambé. Steak Diane is an elegant dish with a long history and roots in French cooking. The name, which comes from the Roman goddess of the hunt, Diana, actually refers to the thick, peppery, cream-infused pan sauce designed to balance the gaminess of venison. Over time, the meat transitioned to tenderloin cuts or filet mignon for added luxury. The combination of theatricality and flavor made steak Diane a mainstay on restaurant menus.

It wasn't one thing that caused this once-popular dish to virtually vanish from the culinary scene; instead, steak Diane fell victim to changing tastes on multiple fronts. Starting in the 1970s, customers started seeking healthier food options, which a steak smothered in a thick cream sauce couldn't deliver. Additionally, restaurants started to emphasize fitting more tables into their floor space, which made tableside service far less feasible or attractive. Finally, the color palette of steak Diane is not exactly the most pleasing, which makes it a tough sell with the modern era's emphasis on food appearance.