The Most Affordable 'Steak' At Texas Roadhouse Isn't Technically Steak (But It's Still Delicious)

Americans craving steak can depend on Texas Roadhouse, which in 2024 passed Olive Garden as the country's most popular casual restaurant chain. While people come because they like the food and may think the Western decor is fun, part of the draw is the prices, as Texas Roadhouse keeps its steaks affordable. Patrons looking for the best steak bargain can order the Road Kill, a delicious choice despite its unappetizing name. It's the most affordable steak on the menu, even though it technically isn't steak.

The Road Kill is chopped steak — seasoned ground sirloin shaped into a 12-ounce burger patty — smothered with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese. It can be ordered without any of the three toppings, and a customer can also ask to hold the steak seasoning. The chopped steak comes with a choice of two of the more than 15 sides Texas Roadhouse offers, all of which we ranked.

The Road Kill's price checked at a Texas Roadhouse in Houston is $12.49, which is $1.50 cheaper than the most inexpensive regular steak, the $13.99 six-ounce Hand-Cut Sirloin. Diners can also add one of two Sidekick extras, grilled shrimp or ribs, for an additional $7.99 or $9.99, respectively. The onions, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese that are part of the chopped steak dish, as well as the brown gravy, are also options that can be ordered individually with any steak for an extra charge.