The Most Affordable 'Steak' At Texas Roadhouse Isn't Technically Steak (But It's Still Delicious)
Americans craving steak can depend on Texas Roadhouse, which in 2024 passed Olive Garden as the country's most popular casual restaurant chain. While people come because they like the food and may think the Western decor is fun, part of the draw is the prices, as Texas Roadhouse keeps its steaks affordable. Patrons looking for the best steak bargain can order the Road Kill, a delicious choice despite its unappetizing name. It's the most affordable steak on the menu, even though it technically isn't steak.
The Road Kill is chopped steak — seasoned ground sirloin shaped into a 12-ounce burger patty — smothered with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese. It can be ordered without any of the three toppings, and a customer can also ask to hold the steak seasoning. The chopped steak comes with a choice of two of the more than 15 sides Texas Roadhouse offers, all of which we ranked.
The Road Kill's price checked at a Texas Roadhouse in Houston is $12.49, which is $1.50 cheaper than the most inexpensive regular steak, the $13.99 six-ounce Hand-Cut Sirloin. Diners can also add one of two Sidekick extras, grilled shrimp or ribs, for an additional $7.99 or $9.99, respectively. The onions, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese that are part of the chopped steak dish, as well as the brown gravy, are also options that can be ordered individually with any steak for an extra charge.
What is chopped steak?
Chopped steak, like the Road Kill, is the same thing as hamburger steak, except those bunless patties are made from ground beef, and chopped steak uses ground sirloin. It's similar to Salisbury steak as well, which is also a ground beef patty served without a bun, usually with gravy. However, the beef is mixed with binders like breadcrumbs and egg, making Salisbury steak more like a small meatloaf. The chopped steak name comes from when butchers would grind meat after first chopping it into small pieces.
The Road Kill has gotten some raves from online reviewers, including praise for being juicy and flavorful from its blend of seasoned meat, rich and savory onions and mushrooms, and mild, buttery Monterey Jack. As for what it's called, you might think naming a dish Road Kill would steer diners away. But it instead grabs their attention, piquing curiosity and getting them to investigate it on the menu when they might otherwise overlook it.
The dish's components aren't hard to make, and you can find many recipes replicating it online. People making it at home can stick to the same ingredients, using one of the many copycat recipes for its steak seasoning, or choose seasonings they like. Other options are switching out the cheese for a similar mild one like Cheddar or Colby, and topping it with gravy or another sauce.