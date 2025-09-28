Want Easy Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites? Don't Skip 2 Key Steps

If you aren't able to purchase Costco's egg bites as an affordable alternative to Starbucks', don't worry. You can make your own at home fairly easily. However, if you want to mimic that second-to-none sous vide fluffiness the coffee chain gets in theirs, there are two key steps you can't forget to take.

First, you have to add some cornstarch to the scrambled eggs. Cornstarch prevents egg proteins from coagulating and becoming rubbery. It also stops the dairy from curdling and souring the flavor. By adding just a quarter tablespoon of cornstarch per egg, you will achieve a velvety texture that's easy to chew and hard to stop eating. Doing this will also help ensure that each corner of every egg bite cooks evenly — so the egg next to a large piece of meat will cook just as well as the very bottom part of the egg that's in direct contact with a hot pan.

While muffin tins make egg bites a cinch to prepare, you'll need one more tool: a baking sheet. By placing your egg-filled tin on a sheet with a layer of water, you create a moisture-rich environment in your oven. This provides just enough moisture to help your eggs puff up properly and develop a richer flavor from the oven's radiant heat. Once you've mastered these two key steps, you'll be ready to whip up any concoction your tongue craves, from Starbucks' power-packed bacon and Gruyère bites to vegetarian options loaded with garden-fresh vegetables.