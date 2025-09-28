Want Easy Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites? Don't Skip 2 Key Steps
If you aren't able to purchase Costco's egg bites as an affordable alternative to Starbucks', don't worry. You can make your own at home fairly easily. However, if you want to mimic that second-to-none sous vide fluffiness the coffee chain gets in theirs, there are two key steps you can't forget to take.
First, you have to add some cornstarch to the scrambled eggs. Cornstarch prevents egg proteins from coagulating and becoming rubbery. It also stops the dairy from curdling and souring the flavor. By adding just a quarter tablespoon of cornstarch per egg, you will achieve a velvety texture that's easy to chew and hard to stop eating. Doing this will also help ensure that each corner of every egg bite cooks evenly — so the egg next to a large piece of meat will cook just as well as the very bottom part of the egg that's in direct contact with a hot pan.
While muffin tins make egg bites a cinch to prepare, you'll need one more tool: a baking sheet. By placing your egg-filled tin on a sheet with a layer of water, you create a moisture-rich environment in your oven. This provides just enough moisture to help your eggs puff up properly and develop a richer flavor from the oven's radiant heat. Once you've mastered these two key steps, you'll be ready to whip up any concoction your tongue craves, from Starbucks' power-packed bacon and Gruyère bites to vegetarian options loaded with garden-fresh vegetables.
More tips for the perfect egg bites
Avoid common mistakes when cooking egg bites, such as not adding too much moisture, keeping the right ratio of egg to filling, and properly greasing the pan. While you can get as complicated as you want with your additional ingredients, observing a few best practices keeps the actual process of cooking them.
Never be shy about greasing up your muffin tins unless you want your egg bites to stick. Whether you use cooking spray or melted butter, you want a thick, even coating around each divot without creating a pool of fat at the bottom. As such, you should always precook fat-rich ingredients like bacon or chorizo to avoid them expressing all their fat directly into your egg mixture. Even if they can reach a food-safe temperature in the tin, all that fat can make your egg bite greasy or prevent it from cooking properly.
Similarly, precooking moisture-rich vegetables like celery, peppers, and onions is usually a good idea. If you only add a small amount to each bite, it's generally okay to leave them raw, as they'll only squeeze out a little bit of extra moisture into the egg. However, if you like to load up each one with tons of veggies, give them a quick sauté until slightly brown to ensure they won't sabotage your bites' textures. A sprinkle of salt can help accelerate this process while also helping them brown and develop a richer flavor.