Costco's Egg Bites Are An Affordable Starbucks Copycat
Savory, nutritious, and flavorful, Starbucks Egg Bites are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast item to add to your morning coffee order. However, at around $5 for two egg bites, they aren't exactly cheap, especially if you're a Starbucks regular. If you're looking to save money, the good news is that Costco's Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites are a more affordable dupe.
At Costco, you can buy a package of 10 Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites (5 servings) for around $14 or under $3 per serving of two egg bites — though specific prices depend on location. The Kirkland version is more affordable than the Starbucks Egg Bites that Costco used to sell ($14.99 for 10) and is still cheaper than ordering them from a barista. Even better: You don't have to leave your house the next time you crave an egg bite (or two). You don't even have to worry about messing up your egg bites during the cooking process. Pop them in the air fryer, microwave, or conventional oven, and they'll be ready in minutes.
What you need to know about the Kirkland Sous Vide Egg Bites
The only downside is that unlike the Starbucks Egg Bites you can buy at the coffee chain, which come in various flavors like Bacon and Gruyère; Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper; Potato, Cheddar, and Chive Bakes; and Kale and Mushroom, the Kirkland Egg Bites only come in two varieties: Uncured Bacon and Gouda (a riff on Starbucks' most protein-packed breakfast) and Egg White with Cheese Trio and Roasted Red Pepper.
The ingredient lists for the Starbucks Egg Bites and the Kirkland Sous Vide Egg Bites are nearly identical. There are a few subtle differences, however. Instead of Bacon and Gruyère, Kirkland uses Uncured Bacon and Gouda, which has a slightly more robust flavor than Gruyère. Additionally, the Starbucks Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper contains feta cheese whereas the Kirkland version opts for parmesan. The Kirkland Sous Vide Egg Bites are also made with cage-free eggs while Starbucks' is not listed as such.
While you could easily make egg bites at home (think: this mushroom egg bites recipe that uses cremini mushrooms, bell peppers, green onion, parsley, feta cheese, and parmesan), on Reddit, people are willing to overlook the limited flavors for convenience and saving some coin. One user pointed out that it also saves time and effort with no dishes to wash. Ready to eat in as little as two minutes, Kirkland's Sous Vide Egg Bites fit the bill and are an affordable treat.