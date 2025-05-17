Costco's Egg Bites Are An Affordable Starbucks Copycat

The only downside is that unlike the Starbucks Egg Bites you can buy at the coffee chain, which come in various flavors like Bacon and Gruyère; Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper; Potato, Cheddar, and Chive Bakes; and Kale and Mushroom, the Kirkland Egg Bites only come in two varieties: Uncured Bacon and Gouda (a riff on Starbucks' most protein-packed breakfast) and Egg White with Cheese Trio and Roasted Red Pepper.

The ingredient lists for the Starbucks Egg Bites and the Kirkland Sous Vide Egg Bites are nearly identical. There are a few subtle differences, however. Instead of Bacon and Gruyère, Kirkland uses Uncured Bacon and Gouda, which has a slightly more robust flavor than Gruyère. Additionally, the Starbucks Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper contains feta cheese whereas the Kirkland version opts for parmesan. The Kirkland Sous Vide Egg Bites are also made with cage-free eggs while Starbucks' is not listed as such.

While you could easily make egg bites at home (think: this mushroom egg bites recipe that uses cremini mushrooms, bell peppers, green onion, parsley, feta cheese, and parmesan), on Reddit, people are willing to overlook the limited flavors for convenience and saving some coin. One user pointed out that it also saves time and effort with no dishes to wash. Ready to eat in as little as two minutes, Kirkland's Sous Vide Egg Bites fit the bill and are an affordable treat.