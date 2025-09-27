Cooking New York Strip Vs Sirloin: The Difference Is In This Simple Rule

Everyone knows what steak is, but ask someone their favorite kind, and you'll have a variety of different answers. That's because "steak" is an umbrella term that covers a wide range of specialized dishes. The breed of the cow alone can set the stage for what you're going to eat, with prized varieties like wagyu and Angus carrying their own distinct textures and flavors.

Beyond breed, the cut of meat plays an even bigger role in shaping your steak experience, with each one having its own texture, fat content, and connective tissue, all of which shape its specific cooking requirements. A ribeye is a completely different cut from a filet, and a New York strip will never taste close to a flank or skirt. That's why understanding the nuances of each steak is so important for professional and home chefs alike if they want to get the most out of their steaks. Just look at two of the most popular cuts of steak, New York strip and sirloin, which couldn't be more different in their characters and, therefore, cooking styles.

To find out more, Food Republic consulted David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, the president, CCO, and cofounder of Melinda's Foods and a professional chef, certified grillmaster, and cooking expert. His simple steak cooking trick? "If the cut has marbling, rely on dry heat and shorter cook times. If it's lean, give it a marinade or tenderizer and watch your doneness closely."