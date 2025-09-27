How To Poach Eggs Perfectly Every Time Using Your Air Fryer

For a product launched not too long ago (circa. 2010,) the air fryer has taken the world by storm. A vessel of efficiency, this multi-purpose appliance eliminated the need for a microwave to reheat food, a deep fryer to achieve crispy perfection, and an oven to quickly roast or bake with ease. One lesser used function is its ability to gently poach eggs. That's right, if you've got an air fryer you can skip the long process of getting out the pot, boiling your water, and hoping that you've got the timings right.

To make air fryer poached eggs, all you need is a ramekin, a small, heatproof dish typically used for souffles. These are a bit niche, so if you don't have one, just grab a dish deep enough to submerge the egg such as an oven-safe bowl or mug. While your air fryer is preheating, partially fill your bowls with hot water and crack your eggs into them. There should only be one egg per bowl. Place your bowls into the air fryer and cook for around 6 to 10 minutes, depending on your desired doneness. If you're a poached eggs pro, you'll have noticed that the air fryer version takes significantly longer than the boiling method, which takes closer to three minutes on average. This is due to the different cooking methods: boiling provides a steady, even heat; air fryers circulate hot air, which is a less direct mode of heat transfer.

Once the eggs are done, carefully remove the bowl from the air fryer (it will be hot!) Take the eggs out using a slotted spoon and enjoy!