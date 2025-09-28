The Vintage Happy Meal Boxes McDonald's Customers Want To Make A Comeback Every Halloween

Dining out at a decades-old chain like McDonald's can invoke some powerful nostalgia. Although the price of the Big Mac has changed, many menu items haven't, with the dependably colorful environs only adding to the transportative experience. Not to mention, recollecting the chain's many Happy Meal boxes only adds to the blast from the past.

First released nationwide in 1979, this toy and food combo took some time to find its economic footing, but eventually turned into an iconic part of the chain's experience. Subsequently, quite an array of vintage McDonald's Happy Meal toys have accumulated over the decades. And once the Halloween season rolls around, an old surprise continues to remain in customer's hearts.

These memorable toys are the assortment of Jack O' Lantern-themed plastic buckets, which first debuted in the New England area in October of 1985. Charmingly named McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin, these vessels offer a volume just big enough to hold a small snack — a storage space that McDonald's capitalized on in their 1986 commercial. Whether used for a light run of trick-or-treating or even long-term storage, the Happy Meal item proved so successful, it received a nationwide release the following year and has remained in on and off circulation ever since.