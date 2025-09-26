How To Make Cloud Cake With Just 2 Ingredients

Angel food cake is already luxuriously soft and fluffy, starting as a foamy batter before gently rising in the oven to produce something already cloud-like. But with the addition of canned pineapple, it develops incredible texture and tropical flavor with hardly any effort on your part.

To make this two-ingredient cloud cake, all you need is a box of angel food cake mix and a 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple. Pour the cake mix into a large bowl, as the batter will foam up like a sourdough starter and take up a ton of room. Then, add the crushed pineapple, with its juices, before whipping the mixture thoroughly. Pour the batter into either a greased baking sheet or one lined with parchment paper, then cook per box instructions and — voila — you've got a cloud cake!

Most traditional angel food cake batters use the one ingredient you should never substitute, cream of tartar, to help their structure. However, many boxed varieties, like Betty Crocker's, use baking soda, which gets a leavening power boost from pineapple juice to produce an incredibly fluffy dessert. This is just one more reason canned pineapple is better than frozen for baked goods as it leaves you more room to consider what ingredients may help you get the flavor you want, rather than focusing so much on the texture.