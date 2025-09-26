How To Make Cloud Cake With Just 2 Ingredients
Angel food cake is already luxuriously soft and fluffy, starting as a foamy batter before gently rising in the oven to produce something already cloud-like. But with the addition of canned pineapple, it develops incredible texture and tropical flavor with hardly any effort on your part.
To make this two-ingredient cloud cake, all you need is a box of angel food cake mix and a 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple. Pour the cake mix into a large bowl, as the batter will foam up like a sourdough starter and take up a ton of room. Then, add the crushed pineapple, with its juices, before whipping the mixture thoroughly. Pour the batter into either a greased baking sheet or one lined with parchment paper, then cook per box instructions and — voila — you've got a cloud cake!
Cloud cake! My kiddos love this simple 2 ingredient cake. Angel food cake mix and crushed pineapple in its own juice. Absolutely easy fun and yummy.
Most traditional angel food cake batters use the one ingredient you should never substitute, cream of tartar, to help their structure. However, many boxed varieties, like Betty Crocker's, use baking soda, which gets a leavening power boost from pineapple juice to produce an incredibly fluffy dessert. This is just one more reason canned pineapple is better than frozen for baked goods as it leaves you more room to consider what ingredients may help you get the flavor you want, rather than focusing so much on the texture.
What to add to your cloud cake
Provided your additions are chopped fine enough not to interfere with your cloud cake's texture, you can add just about anything to it. You won't have to worry much about the order of operations for combining wet and dry ingredients for angel food cake, so it's an absolute cinch to develop your own dream dessert recipe.
For a bit more subtle flavor, consider adding fruit zest to your batter. Even a brief sprinkling of orange, lemon, or lime zest can create some incredible aromas that work perfectly with the heavier notes of pineapple without overpowering the star of the show. Similarly, spices like allspice and cinnamon can provide a nice dichotomy of tastes, pairing pineapple's fruitiness with heavier notes of mulling that make this dish just as good in the fall as it is in the summer. You can even add a tiny splash of brandy or cognac to round it all out, creating something that tastes deceivingly complex.
If, however, you've got a raging sweet tooth, why not add some chocolate chips? These provide a bit of decadent gooeyness to contrast against the otherwise fluffy cake, and everything from white to dark chocolate works perfectly with pineapple. For a lighter dose of extra decadence, chopped marzipan pairs well with angel food cake's fluffier texture while also adding a touch of nuttiness to its overall flavor profile.