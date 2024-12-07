The One Ingredient You Shouldn't Substitute In Angel Food Cake

Angel food cake is a famously airy confection with a pillowy crumb that puffs up high as it bakes, creating an ethereal texture that inspired its "food of the angels" name. This classic dessert, often served with fresh berries and whipped cream, gets its fluffy consistency from egg whites beaten with cream of tartar. The acidic ingredient stabilizes the whites, and is so important to creating the cake's melt-in-your-mouth tenderness that you should never use a substitute.

This light and delicate cake is made without any fat — no butter, oil, egg yolks, or milk — and doesn't rely on leavening agents like baking soda or powder. Instead, its lift comes from egg whites whipped to medium peaks with cream of tartar. The proteins in the whites are prevented from binding together by the acid, which stabilizes the small, air-filled bubbles that support the cake. Without cream of tartar, the cake would collapse, so it's best to save this dessert for another day if you don't have it. Substitute acids like lemon juice or vinegar are less powerful and won't fluff up the cake as well.

Make sure your cream of tartar is fresh — don't use a jar that's been sitting in the back of your spice rack for years — and bring the egg whites to room temperature before whipping them. The cake should be baked in tube pan that hasn't been buttered or oiled, allowing the batter to cling to the sides as it rises, which further helps it puff up.