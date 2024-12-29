Canned Vs Frozen Pineapple, Which Is Better For Baked Goods?

Canned and frozen pineapple are both wonderful ingredients with their own strengths. But how does each work in baked goods? Is one always better than the other? Food Republic turned to expert Sofia Schlieben, Corporate Pastry Chef at JF Restaurants, to get some insight.

Schlieben said it all depends on what you're making: "In general, apples and berries are best used fresh for pies, as they hold their shape and texture better when baked. Other than that, frozen or canned fruit is fine." Provided you don't mind your pineapple losing some of its texture during the bake, you can use canned fruit; in fact, many recipes require you to cook the fruit down in sugar, which canned pineapple already has plenty of. Frozen pineapple, however, may absorb too much heat from the oven as it thaws and is not always the ideal pick.

"Personally, I prefer canned pineapple over frozen pineapple because the canning process enhances its sweetness and tenderness," Schlieben added. Canned pineapple's additional sugar and tenderness makes it a fantastic baking ingredient with tons of applications, whether as a substitute or as a key piece of a recipe.