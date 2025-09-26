Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce's New Restaurant Isn't Exactly Affordable
When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs football team, anything its star players do is bound to make headlines, so it's no surprise that quarterback Patrick Mahomes' and tight end Travis Kelce's latest venture together, a steakhouse which opened on September 17, 2025, is doing just that — and not only because they're the two most recognizable players on the Chiefs' roster (and Kelce is currently engaged to the world's most famous pop star, Taylor Swift). The prices at this high-end eatery, called 1587 Prime after their jersey numbers, are enough to make your eyes pop out of their sockets. With a $345 Wagyu Tomahawk steak on the menu, you'd better brush up on all your fine-dining etiquette rules — and bring deep pockets.
All of the most expensive items on the menu are steaks (no surprise there), but the restaurant at least gives the illusion that these prices are worth it by stating the source of the beef under each listing (it is, after all, one of the ways you know you're at a good steakhouse). The seafood is also somewhat extravagantly priced (though much less so than the large cuts of beef), with Twin Lobster Tails setting you back $76, the Roasted Branzino priced at $63, and a simple roasted salmon set at nearly $50. It should also be mentioned that none of these entrees come with sides; they must be purchased separately, so if you wanted, for example, the 1587 Twice Baked Potato, that's an additional $24.
Even the cheaper eats at 1587 Prime will add up quickly
Of course, not everything at Patrick Mahomes' and Travis Kelce's new steakhouse is priced at over $50. In fact, on the Highlights portion of the menu there are three entrees that cost less than $40, including a Marble Chicken for $37 — some say that if you want to judge the true caliber of a steakhouse, you should order the chicken — and a Truffle Fettuccine for $39. If you're craving beef, but don't want to pay steak prices, 1587 Prime also offers The Big Red (so named after the nickname for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid) an elevated burger made of wagyu — and get this, it actually comes with a side of fries.
Ordering a starter of shrimp cocktail ($27), fettuccine as a main (a humble $39), with a side of farm salad ($19), and the least expensive cocktail (a highball or margarita at $18), will set you back $103 — and that's without dessert. If you're eating out with your sweetheart, you can expect a bill of over $200 — and that's all without ordering steak at a steakhouse. Plus, that doesn't include tax and tip, which would likely push you over the $250 mark (provided you are tipping appropriately, of course). All this to say, if fine dining is normally out of your price range, but you want to try Mahomes' and Kelce's steakhouse, start saving your pennies!