Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce's New Restaurant Isn't Exactly Affordable

When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs football team, anything its star players do is bound to make headlines, so it's no surprise that quarterback Patrick Mahomes' and tight end Travis Kelce's latest venture together, a steakhouse which opened on September 17, 2025, is doing just that — and not only because they're the two most recognizable players on the Chiefs' roster (and Kelce is currently engaged to the world's most famous pop star, Taylor Swift). The prices at this high-end eatery, called 1587 Prime after their jersey numbers, are enough to make your eyes pop out of their sockets. With a $345 Wagyu Tomahawk steak on the menu, you'd better brush up on all your fine-dining etiquette rules — and bring deep pockets.

All of the most expensive items on the menu are steaks (no surprise there), but the restaurant at least gives the illusion that these prices are worth it by stating the source of the beef under each listing (it is, after all, one of the ways you know you're at a good steakhouse). The seafood is also somewhat extravagantly priced (though much less so than the large cuts of beef), with Twin Lobster Tails setting you back $76, the Roasted Branzino priced at $63, and a simple roasted salmon set at nearly $50. It should also be mentioned that none of these entrees come with sides; they must be purchased separately, so if you wanted, for example, the 1587 Twice Baked Potato, that's an additional $24.